PARIS, Sept 8 European stocks were seen mixed on Monday, with UK
shares under pressure after an opinion poll showed supporters of Scottish
independence from Britain taking the lead for the first time since the
referendum campaign began.
Continental European stocks were set to benefit from robust trade data from
Germany, the region's biggest economy. The country posted a record trade surplus
of 22.2 billion euros for July, suggesting it could bounce back strongly in the
third quarter after suffering a surprise contraction in the second.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed the trade surplus widened far
more than expected - economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a 16.8
billion euro reading - as seasonally adjusted exports surged by 4.7 percent,
their biggest increase since May 2012.
At 0613 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.15 percent, for
UK's FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.2 percent
and for France's CAC up 0.1 percent.
With less than two weeks to go before the vote, a YouGov survey for the
Sunday Times newspaper put the "Yes" to independence campaign at 51 percent
against the "no" camp at 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the
unionist campaign in just a month.
YouGov said that the results excluded those who would not vote and those who
did not plan to vote or did not know how they would vote. With those groups
included, secessionists would be on 47 percent and those championing the United
Kingdom would be on 45 percent, it added.
British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that plans would be
set out in the coming days to give Scotland more autonomy on tax, spending and
welfare if Scots vote against independence in a historic referendum on Sept. 18.
Investors were also digesting data from China showing exports rose more than
expected in August while imports unexpectedly fell, data showed on Monday,
pushing the trade surplus to a record high for the second consecutive month.
COMPANY NEWS:
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said on Monday that passenger traffic
rose 3.1 percent in August, led by long-haul flights to Asia and the Americas.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
The group maintained its annual earnings guidance, with a good finish to the
year from discount fashion chain Primark offsetting continued weakness in its
sugar operations.
ROLLS-ROYCE
Two men arrested as part of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into
concerns of possible bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce in Asia have had
their bail lifted, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Dish Network Corp's chairman, Charlie Ergen, recently contacted
Deutsche Telekom to express interest in acquiring the German company's unit,
T-Mobile US Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
ENEL, E.ON, EDISON, EDF
Italy's biggest utility is interested in some of the Italian assets German
utility E.ON had put up for sale, its Chief Executive Officer said, adding the
group had put forward a non-binding offer for some of the assets.
Separately, Edison, the Italian power company controlled by France's EDF, is
set to enter private talks with E.ON to buy the German group's Italian unit E.ON
Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.
CHARLES STANLEY
British stockbroker and investment manager on Monday issued its second
profit warning in five months, saying increased costs and a low volume of
transactions had impacted margins.
ADIDAS
Adidas for the first time has dropped to the No.3 spot among sportswear
brands in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from
Sterne Agee and SportScanInfo.
BP
The British government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review appeals
court rulings against BP over a 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that produced one
of the largest class actions in American history.
RYANAIR
Boeing Co and Ryanair Holdings plan to make a significant fleet
announcement on Monday, following reports last Friday that the low-cost Irish
airline was poised to place a $10 billion order for Boeing's new 737 MAX
jetliner.
AIRBUS
More than half a dozen current and former managers at European plane maker
Airbus will face a criminal court hearing in Paris next month in a long-running
insider trading case, Der Spiegel magazine reported.
CLUB MED
The French holiday group said summer bookings are down 5.4 percent
year-on-year, hit by a "sharp decline in Europe-Africa" and resort closures, and
that its 2014 outlook is below the business plan prepared by the company last
October.
AREVA
France's Areva said on Saturday it sealed a contract worth around 300
million euros with South African utility Eskom to replace steam generators at
the Koeberg nuclear power plant, near Cape Town.
EDF
French regulated electricity prices could increase by 2 percent on Oct 1, Le
Journal du Dimanche said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)