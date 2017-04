LONDON, Sept 9 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 18 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to fall around 36 points, or 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 18 points, or 0.4 percent, on Tuesday. EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING INTERIM MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 FR Trade 0830 GB Industrial Output 1145 US ICSC Chain Store 1255 US Redbook ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0510 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,001.54 -0.31 % -6.17 NIKKEI 15757.98 0.34 % 52.87 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 512.03 -0.12 % -0.63 EUR/USD 1.2878 -0.14 % -0.0018 USD/JPY 106.21 0.18 % 0.1900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.493 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.966 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,254.76 -0.05 % -$0.68 US CRUDE $92.94 0.3 % 0.28 > DOLLAR GAINS GROUND ON YEN, JAPAN SHARES TEST HIGHS > DOW, S&P 500 END LOWER FOLLOWING DROP IN ENERGY SHARES > NIKKEI RISES AS WEAK YEN LIFTS EXPORTERS; OIL SHARES UNDERPERFORM > BOND YIELDS STABILIZE ON FED STUDY, UKRAINE CEASEFIRE > FOREX-DOLLAR SETS FRESH 14-MTH HIGH ON FED STUDY, STERLING WOES > GOLD HOVERS NEAR 3-MTH LOW, DOLLAR STRENGTH WEIGHS > LONDON NICKEL SLIPS FROM TWO-MONTH HIGHS ON STRONGER DOLLAR > BRENT SLIPS BUT HOLDS ABOVE $100 ON OPEC OUTPUT CUT HOPES (Reporting by Atul Prakash)