PARIS, Sept 11 European stocks were set to inch higher on
Thursday, as a poll showing a majority of Scots intend to vote against
independence in next week's referendum helped ease recent worries over the
future of the United Kingdom.
A survey showed late on Wednesday that 53 percent of Scots intend to vote
against splitting away from the UK. The poll, carried out by Survation on behalf
of the Daily Record newspaper, showed 47 percent intending to vote yes to the
split. The figures excluded 10 percent of people who were undecided.
At 0612 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2 percent.
Late on Wednesday, Scotland-based Lloyds Banking Group said its
contingency plans for Scottish independence included setting up "new principle
legal entities in England", while government and banking sources said rival
Royal Bank of Scotland would also base itself in London in the event of
independence.
Overall market sentiment was cautious, however, after U.S. President Barack
Obama vowed to fight Islamic State militants. Obama said in a speech late on
Wednesday that he had authorised U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria
and more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against the Islamic
State militant group.
European mining stocks will be in focus on Thursday as iron ore futures in
China and Singapore added to recent steep losses, amid abundant supply and
slower growth in Chinese demand that have slashed spot prices of the steelmaking
raw material by nearly 40 percent this year.
On the macro front, data showed China's consumer inflation cooled more than
expected in August, further evidence that the economy is losing momentum, but
economists are divided over whether Beijing will use the extra room to announce
fresh stimulus measures.
COMPANY NEWS:
TELEFONICA
Mexico's Grupo Salinas said on Wednesday its chairman will buy out its
partner Grupo Televisa's TLVACPO.MX 50 percent stake in the country's No. 3
wireless operator Iusacell for $717 million and seek a strategic partner to
build up the carrier.
Separately, Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday said it would
issue 1.5 billion euros in bonds maturing in three years and carrying an annual
coupon of between 4.5 percent and 5 percent.
JAZZTEL
Spanish telecom group Jazztel is studying a possible bid for TeliaSonera's
Yoigo, Expansion reported, citing sources.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline pledged to improve its core earnings by 8 to 10 percent a year
between 2013 and 2017 as part of a new strategic plan to be presented to
investors later.
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial, together with Australian group
Macquarie, is favourite to win a bid for British airports Glasgow,
Aberdeen and Southhampton, Expansion reported, citing sources.
SANOFI
Rare disease unit Genzyme hopes to become a leader in the multiple sclerosis
field with the help of new products developed in-house but also through
acquisitions, senior Genzyme executives told Reuters.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Germany's transport ministry is looking into potentially phasing out the
country's tax on air traffic which has drawn hefty criticism from airlines,
Katherina Reiche, a senior official at the ministry, said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA added 2.75 million customers in
August, the largest number of monthly subscriber daditions in its history, the
carrier announced at a company event on Wednesday.
ALLIANZ
Pimco, a unit of Allianz, said its Total Return Fund, overseen by Bill
Gross, decreased its U.S. government-related holding for a third straight month
in August to 41 percent from 45 percent in July.
AREVA
Xcel Energy and Areva have extended a nuclear fuel and services contract to
supply the Monticello nuclear power plant in Minnesota from 2017 until 2029.
