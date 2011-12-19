PARIS, Dec 19 European stock index futures pointed to a
sharply lower open on Monday as the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il
sparked fears of regional instability, while Fitch's warning on the euro zone
debt crisis also rattled investors.
At 0728 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.9-1.4 percent.
North Korean state media reported on Monday that leader Kim Jong-il died of
a heart attack while on a train trip, triggering concerns over who is in control
of the reclusive state.
South Korea, still technically at war with the North, placed its troops and
all government workers on emergency alert, but Seoul's Defence Ministry said
there were no signs of any unusual North Korean troop movements.
"Anyone hoping for a fairly quiet start to the last trading week in the lead
up to Christmas didn't bet on the actions of the ratings agencies late on
Friday, or the news that North Korea's Kim Jong-Il would pass away over the
weekend," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.
Asian stocks dropped on the news, with Korea Composite Stock Price Index
losing 3.4 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei falling 1.3 percent.
Investors were also rattled by Fitch's warning that it may downgrade France
and six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive solution to the
region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach".
Fitch said France's possible downgrade is not imminent but could come in two
years as it revised the outlook of the country's AAA rating to 'negative'. For
the other countries - Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Italy, Slovenia and Spain - a
downgrade could come much sooner. Those nations, which already had a negative
rating outlook from Fitch, were placed on credit watch negative, which
traditionally signals the possibility of a downgrade within three months at
most.
Moody's on Friday cut Belgium's credit rating by two notches, saying the
euro zone debt crisis increases funding risks for countries with high public
debt burdens.
Investors were also worrying about the prospect that S&P could shortly
follow up its comments from prior to the EU summit earlier this month, and
downgrade France's credit rating.
"If France's rating goes then the EFSF triple "A" rating will probably
follow suit, as will any chance that the new ESM will get a triple "A" rating,"
CMC Markets' Hewson said.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss at a Monday teleconference the
draft text of the new euro zone fiscal compact so that it can be finalised by
the end of January, EU officials said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told German radio on Monday he
sees no chance of the United States increasing its contribution to the
International Monetary Fund IMF because of opposition in Congress.
Euro zone leaders have agreed to offer 150 billion euros in bilateral loans
to the IMF to raise its crisis-fighting capacity while up to 50 billion euros
more is expected to come from non-euro European countries and possibly more from
outside Europe.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 8.3
percent over the past 1-1/2 week. The benchmark index will face strong support
at around 2,110 points, which represents the lower band of an uptrend channel
started in late September.
"As we approach the end of the year, traders have to watch for low volume
and volatile reversals triggered by "window-dressing"," Autochartist analyst
James Hyerczyk said.
"Fund managers may decide to run the market in both directions to dump
poorly performing stocks and to buy up low-priced equities. This could cause a
choppy, two-sided trade."
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0728 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,219.66 0.32 % 3.91
NIKKEI 8,296.12 -1.26 % -105.6
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2 % -9.04
EUR/USD 1.3011 -0.23 % -0.0030
USD/JPY 77.91 0.19 % 0.1500
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.837 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.860 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,593.39 -0.34 % -$5.36
US CRUDE $92.99 -0.58 % -0.54
COMPANY NEWS:
CREDIT SUISSE
* Credit Suisse will cut its bonus pool by 40 percent and is combining two
units in a bid to cut costs, the newspaper Der Sonntag reported, in the wake of
poor investment banking performance and an increased regulatory burden.
* U.S. officials are offering 11 Swiss banks, among them Credit Suisse
, a deal that allows them to avoid criminal prosecution in exchange for
revealing full details of their U.S. offshore business to Washington, a paper
reported on Sunday.
BNP PARIBAS
The bank has made no emergency planning for a possible euro zone break up
and instead expects the crisis to strengthen the single currency, its chairman
said.
VOLKSWAGEN
The company's premium car brand Audi expects no major impact from
the euro zone debt crisis and expects to grow in 2012, Audi Chief Executive
Rupert Stadler told a German magazine.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Talks over potential asset sales as part of AT&T Inc's efforts to get
approval of its $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA have gone cold, according
to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
NOBEL BIOCARE
The board of Nobel Biocare's discussed initial interest from
venture capital firm Bain Capital, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday, while a
spokesman for the dental implant maker said there were no ongoing discussions.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The yellow pages group said on Friday talks to restructure 2.7 billion euros
($3.5 billion) of debt would run into 2012 after it failed to win enough
creditor support for a proposed deal by a Wednesday deadline.
MONTE PASCHI
The MPS foundation that controls 48.4 percent of the Siena-based bank has
reached an agreement with banks over its 1 billion euros of debt, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Sauday. The deal may be announced on Monday and includes a debt
standstill, asset sales. The plan foresees a debt restructuring agreement by
end-March, the paper said.
IMPREGILO
Italian construction group Gavio has made a second and higher offer to buy
out fellow investors in the IGLI vehicle that controls Impregilo, La Repubblica
said in an unsourced report on Saturday.
VIVENDI
The French media and telecoms group has reached a final deal with the
controlling owner of Polish broadcaster TVN SA on a long-term
partnership that will include combining their Polish pay-TV operations, a source
said.
METRO
The company is unlikely to make a decision on the sale of its Kaufhof
department store chain before the end of this year after Friday's supervisory
board meeting ended inconclusively.
FONDIARIA-SAI
The insurer is studying the possibility of a merger with its Milano
Assicurazioni unit in a move that would be subsequent to capital-boosting
measures that its board will discuss on Dec. 23, La Stampa said on Saturday
citing unnamed financial sources.