PARIS, Dec 20 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, dragged by simmering worries about the region's debt crisis after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed hopes for more aggressive bond purchases. At 0715 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent. Speaking late on Monday, Draghi said bond market pressure on the euro zone will be "very significant" in the first quarter of next year, but gave no hint that the central bank was about to change tack on its bond-buying programme, sending the euro currency flirting with an 11-month low hit last week. Despite attractive equity valuation levels, investors have been reluctant to buy stocks ahead of crucial tests in the bond market in first quarter of 2012. According to the ECB, some 230 billion euros of bank bonds and 250 to 300 billion in government bonds are falling due during the quarter. "The pressure that bond markets will be experiencing is really very, very significant if not unprecedented," Draghi said in its testimony to the European Parliament, adding that banks have also other problems, including lack of capital. His comments weighed on sentiment on Wall Street, where losses accelerated in late trade after Bank of America's stock price fell below $5 for the first time in nearly three years. "Draghi's comments about difficulties for European banks is like poison for stocks markets, as it indicates that earning forecasts for 2012 are far too high," a Frankfurt-based trader said. The mood in Asia was more positive on Tuesday as the region recovered from a sharp drop in the previous session after the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il sparked concerns of regional instability. MSCI's broad index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent after dropping by as much as 2.9 percent on Monday. On Wednesday, in the ECB's first three-year lending operation designed to counter the interbank lending freeze, euro zone banks are seen snapping up 250 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 8.3 percent over the past two weeks. The benchmark index will face strong support at around 2,115 points, which represents the lower band of an uptrend channel started in late September. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0719 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,205.35 -1.17 % -14.31 NIKKEI 8,336.48 0.49 % 40.36 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.19 % 0.83 EUR/USD 1.3007 0.05 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 77.95 -0.05 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.834 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.882 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,598.19 0.34 % $5.35 US CRUDE $94.40 0.55 % 0.52

COMPANY NEWS: DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT&T agreed with Deutsche Telekom to drop its $39 billion bid to buy the German company's U.S. wireless unit amid increasing regulatory obstacles. AT&T said it will instead enter into a roaming agreement with Deutsche Telekom. Deutsche Telekom said it would receive a break-up fee in the form of $3 billion cash payment, a long-term agreement on 3G roaming services and a package of mobile communications licenses for T-Mobile USA. ASTRAZENECA The drugmaker will take a $381.5 million pre-tax charge in the fourth quarter, following a double blow to it new drug pipeline, Britain's second biggest pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday. UNICREDIT The steering committee of UniCredit's shareholder Fondazione CRT gave final approval on Monday to plans to buy into the bank's capital increase. Fondazione CRT said in a statement it would invest 316 million euros to fully subscribe to its option rights -- equal to a 4.21 percent stake. BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Monday its 800 million euro rights issue had been 94 percent subscribed after an unopted rights offering, confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier. SACYR, REPSOL Spanish oil major Repsol may buy up to 10 percent of its shares from Sacyr as foreign industrial buyers faded before a looming deadline for the debt-laden builder to refinance, sources said. ENI The business of Italian oil and gas group Eni in Kazakhstan has not been affected so far by the protests under way in the country, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Monday. RENAULT The car maker said on Monday it would stop selling five vehicle models in Britain and cut about 60 of its 190 dealerships in response to plunging sales and a weaker pound. SANOFI U.S. drugs regulators revised the label on Monday for Sanofi SA's heart drug Multaq to reflect the risk of heart problems, including death, for patients with irregular heart rhythms. NOVARTIS Novartis announced the termination of its ALTITUDE study with Rasilez/ Tekturna in high-risk patients with diabetes and renal impairment on the recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Committee overseeing the trial.