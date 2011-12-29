PARIS, Dec 29 European stock index futures point to a
higher open on Thursday, with stocks set to reverse some of the previous
session's losses and revive their year-end rally ahead of a key bond auction in
Italy.
By 0721 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.7 percent.
Italy plans to sell up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds, including new tranches
of its three-year and 10-year benchmarks, in its first long-term debt sale since
ECB's huge three-year funding operation last week.
Italian bond yields are expected to retreat from recent record highs at the
auction, which would signal the ECB move has managed to ease market pressure,
but analysts doubted whether the ECB measures and domestic progress on reform
would be enough to see Italy smoothly over its refinancing hurdles from January
to April, when some 91 billion euros of its bonds come due.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index dropped 1.5
percent on Wednesday, halting its year-end rally and breaking below its 50-day
moving average, sending a bearish technical signal.
The drop in euro zone equities mirrored a sharp fall in the euro currency
, which hit a near one-year low against the dollar, hurt by fresh concerns
over the region's debt crisis as well as last-minute adjustments to hedging
strategies, IG Markets dealer Chris Weston said.
"Whilst most of the moves in the euro have been attributed to the ever
ballooning balance sheet of the ECB, yesterday was the last day of the year for
U.S. corporates to hedge before year-end given the time needed for settlement,
so the strength in the U.S. dollar and subsequent weakness in the British pound
and the euro would have largely been influenced by that."
Despite the recent massive liquidity injection by the European Central Bank,
banks still appear to distrust each other and prefer to deposit their money at
the ECB's overnight facility than lend to each other. Latest figures show banks
deposited 452 billion euros ($591 billion) at the central bank. Emergency
overnight borrowing also remained high at above 6 billion euros.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0711 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,249.64 -1.25 % -15.79
NIKKEI 8,398.89 -0.29 % -24.73
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 457.68 -0.25 % -1.14
EUR/USD 1.2939 0.02 % 0.0003
USD/JPY 77.69 -0.31 % -0.2400
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.928 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.896 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,548.81 -0.41 % -$6.38
US CRUDE $99.36 0 % 0.00
COMPANY NEWS:
PETROPLUS
France's government on Wednesday offered embattled Swiss refiner Petroplus
help in its talk with lenders as the firm neared a stoppage of its plants in
five European countries due to a lack of crude while an angry trade union called
for their nationalisation.
EDF
Italy market regulator Consob is unlikely to call on the French
state-controlled power company to offer minority shareholders in Edison a higher
price than the one it offered core Italian investors to win control of Italy's
No.2 utility, market operators said on Wednesday.
RWE
The utility generated more power from lignite this year than in 2010 and
margins from carbon emissions rights have improved, which could help soften the
blow from Germany's move to exit nuclear power, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing
company sources.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Investment banking in Italy will see selective mergers and acquisitions,
bank capital hikes and a pick-up in corporate bonds in 2012, after slower
activity in the last six months, the head of investment banking at Intesa's unit
Banca IMI said in an interview.
ATLANTIA
Italy's government is considering a toll-road fee increase of 1.8 percent
from January, a government source said on Wednesday.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The bank has signed a definitive contract for the sale of its mutual fund
business run under the Optima brand to the cooperative bank-owned Arca SGR, it
said on Wednesday without giving a price.
CARMAKERS
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor aims to boost its market
share in Europe to 5 percent by 2015 from 3 percent now, the South Korean
carmaker's deputy European chief Allan Rushforth told a German newspaper.
CONTINENTAL AG
The automotive supplier expects business to remain strong through the end of
the first quarter, bolstered by demand in the United States and in Asia, its
chief executive told a German newspaper.