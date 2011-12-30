PARIS, Dec 30 European stocks were set to rise on Friday for the last session of a dismal year during which a number of euro zone banking stocks lost half of their value as investors, spooked by the region's spiralling debt crisis, sought refuge in safe havens such as Bunds. By 0715 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-1.0 percent. U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P 500 back in positive territory for 2011 ahead of the last trading day of the year, on more positive signals on the U.S. economy. However, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has strongly underperformed the U.S. market. The benchmark index, home of bellwethers such as Sanofi, Telefonica and Daimler , is set to record a loss of 18 percent on the year, hammered by fears of massive state defaults and write-downs. "With the European debt crisis still outpacing policy maker's ability to curtail it and uncertainty over how China's slowdown will land, downside risks are already lining up for 2012," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said. The euro currency, a barometre of investor sentiment about the troubled region, was set to end the rocky year on a downbeat note with an overnight break below crucial support levels boding ill for 2012. Despite cheap equity valuation levels, investors have been reluctant to buy European stocks ahead of crucial tests in the bond market in first quarter of 2012. According to the European Central Bank, some 230 billion euros of bank bonds and 250 to 300 billion in government bonds are falling due during the quarter. At an auction on Thursday, Italy's borrowing costs fell from recent record highs but cautious investors still demanded a near 7 percent yield to buy 10-year debt, a level seen unsustainable over time for the euro zone's third-largest economy. Germany's 10-year bond yields were set to post their biggest annual drop since at least 1990, down almost 40 percent in 2011. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0713 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,263.02 1.07 % 13.38 NIKKEI 8,455.35 0.67 % 56.46 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 458.24 -0.01 % -0.05 EUR/USD 1.2945 -0.11 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 77.53 -0.09 % -0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.918 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.856 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,559.19 0.89 % $13.79 US CRUDE $99.90 0.25 % 0.25 Asian stocks edge up but poised for 2011 loss Wall St rises, on track for slim gains in 2011 Nikkei set for double-digit loss in 2011 Euro set to end year on sour note; more pain ahead Brent oil set to end yr up 14 pct, record high average Gold heads into new year with final quarter loss Copper heads for first drop in 3 years on demand fears COMPANY NEWS: UNICREDIT Italian banking foundation Cariverona said on Thursday it would subscribe to a 3.51 percent share of UniCredit's planned 7.5 billion euro rights issue. ENI Libya told Eni it would review deals signed during former leader Muammar Gaddafi's rule, adding Eni must help rebuild cities damaged by a civil war. An Eni spokeswoman said the review regarded 2 social sustainability accords. LAGARDERE Qatar Holding has raised its stake in Lagardere to over 10 percent, making the Gulf state the largest shareholder in the struggling French media-to-aerospace conglomerate. SOCIETE GENERALE The Trust Company of the West Group Inc and star bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital on Thursday said they had settled all claims between them, ending a long-running legal saga. TCW is a unit of French bank Societe Generale. Separately, the French bank's Chinese fund venture will temporarily suspend participation in initial public offerings in the country, a rare move by an institutional investor that highlights the recent high pricing of many mainland IPOs. EDF The price agreed by EDF and Italian investors to give the French utility full management control of Italy's No. 2 utility, Edison, was the result of talks and in line with the average market price of the last 12 months, the companies said on Thursday. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom and a Hungarian unit will pay more than $95 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into the bribery of government officials in Macedonia and Montenegro.