PARIS, Jan 4 European stock index futures signalled losses on Wednesday, with shares poised to halt a four-day rally as wary investors pocket some of the recent gains, on simmering worries over the euro zone region's massive debt refinancing in the first quarter. At 0728 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down between 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent. "Before investors get too carried away it would be prudent to remember markets exhibited similarly positive tendencies twelve months ago in the first trading days after the Christmas and New Year break, and the backdrop then wasn't as bleak as the one facing markets now," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said. "Even allowing for the rebound seen in Italian, French and euro zone PMI data, it remains in contraction territory and problems in other parts of Europe are never too far away with Spain's finance minister announcing that the 2011 budget deficit could well be worse than the 8 percent suggested last week." European stocks ended at a five-month closing high on Tuesday after strong manufacturing data from the United States helped shift attention away from the euro zone debt crisis. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 6 percent in the last four sessions, but the benchmark's rally stalled just below a strong resistance level at 2,402 points, which represents a peak hit in early December. A short-squeeze rally in the euro currency lost steam in Asia on Wednesday, with market players dubious about the bloc's efforts to fight the sovereign debt crisis as some countries such as Italy face huge debt refinancing needs. The single currency is losing momentum after posting its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months on Tuesday as investors trimmed heavily bearish positions in the common currency after upbeat data bolstered risk appetite. Euro zone equities and the euro currency have had a strong positive correlation since 2008. German government bonds opened slightly lower on Wednesday before an auction of 10-year government bonds and under the weight of recent upbeat economic data out of the United States and the euro zone. However, underlying demand for German debt was expected to remain solid at least in the near term as the bloc's debt crisis keeps investors reluctant to pursue riskier strategies. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0725 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,277.06 1.55 % 19.46 NIKKEI 8,560.11 1.24 % 104.76 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 466.39 -0.22 % -1.04 EUR/USD 1.3034 -0.12 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 76.65 -0.04 % -0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.947 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.903 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,602.89 0.04 % $0.70 US CRUDE $102.58 -0.37 % -0.38 Wall St starts 2012 higher on signs of global growth GLOBAL MRKTS-Stocks up on growth hopes, debt woes drag euro Nikkei hits 3-week closing high on strong US data FOREX-Euro short-squeeze rally stalls, debt auctions loom Gold eases after rally; Iran tensions support LME copper falls as Europe worries offset US optimism Brent oil falls below $112 after sharp gains TREASURIES-Yields inch down, U.S. jobs data awaited COMPANY NEWS: EDF The utility on Tuesday said the French nuclear safety watchdog's post-Fukushima recommendations would cost around 10 billion euros ($13.05 billion). PSA PEUGEOT French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Wednesday its head of brands Jean-Marc Gales was leaving the company and would be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Federic Saint-Geours. The group's financial controller Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon will become CFO, the statement said. NEXT Britain's No. 2 clothing retailer, posted an increase in second-half sales and kept its full-year profit forecast, justifying its strategy of not discounting prior to Christmas. SMITH & NEPHEW Europe's largest artificial hip and knee maker is to spin off its biologics business into a new joint venture that will be majority-owned by U.S. healthcare equity investor Essex Woodlands. BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE The group representing private sector holders of Greek bonds said it is "essential" that a voluntary debt exchange deal is agreed in the coming days. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said its Managing Director Charles Dallara and BNP Paribas advisor Jean Lemierre had made progress in talks on a voluntary Greek debt exchange in recent days. RENAULT The auto maker said on Tuesday it would announce plans for low-cost cars in India this year with Japanese affiliate Nissan, after weighing the alliance's technologies against those of potential partners. MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE Munich Re's annual report on the human, economic and insurance costs of 2011 natural disasters is due at 0900 GMT. World No. 2 player Swiss Re said on Dec 15 that natural catastrophes and man-made disasters caused $350 billion in economic losses, the highest ever, and cost insurers $108 billion in 2011. Related news SWISS NATIONAL BANK Bank Sarasin said that one of its employees had leaked information on currency transactions by the family of the Swiss National Bank chairman to a lawyer close to a right-wing politician fiercely critical of the central banker. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA Germany's biggest airline is hiring temporary workers as flight attendants for the first time, German paper Rheinische Post reported in its online edition, citing no sources. Hamburg-based agency AviationPower is hiring about 200 people to staff 15 Lufthansa planes in Berlin, it said.