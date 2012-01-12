PARIS, Jan 12 European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks poised to reverse the previous session's losses ahead of a key Spanish bond auction and the European Central Bank's interest rate decision and comments on the economy. At 0720 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent. Gains could be limited, however, by renewed worries over Greece's debt troubles. Talks about private sector creditors paying for part of a second Greek bailout are going badly, senior European bankers told Reuters, raising the prospect that euro zone governments will have to increase their contribution to the aid package. "Reports from Reuters that the Greek bond restructuring is going badly seem to be adding to the confusion, as notably only a few hours ago we heard from the Greek Finance Minister who said things were going 'very well'," IG Markets institutional trader Chris Weston said. "The cynic amongst you questions whether Merkel's suggestions of an increased German contribution to the ESM could be an indication that things are not as rosy behind the scenes." Investors were bracing for the year's first real test of demand for debt from the euro zone's bruised periphery, with Spain set to sell around 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) of bonds. The European Central Bank was seen taking a breather this month after cutting interest rates, pausing to assess the impact of a series of measures it took in late 2011. In a Reuters poll, 56 of 66 economists expected rates to remain at the current level, with the investor focus being on the news conference with ECB President Mario Draghi, starting at 1330 GMT. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index will face resistance at 2,390 points 2,402 points, representing highs hit in early January and early December. The index sank 17 percent in 2011, sharply underperforming Wall Street, as fears the escalating euro zone debt crisis would lead to massive defaults and write-downs and push the region into recession prompted investors to dump European stocks. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,292.48 0.03 % 0.4 NIKKEI 8,385.59 -0.74 % -62.29 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 473.31 0.19 % 0.88 EUR/USD 1.2711 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 76.88 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.914 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.826 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,646.79 0.37 % $6.00 US CRUDE $101.34 0.47 % 0.47 * Shares subdued as Spain auction puts investors on edge * Wall St ends near 5-month high before Europe test * Nikkei slips before Spanish auction, ECB * U.S. 10-year notes dip, but euro zone woes support * Euro claws higher but gains seen capped * Gold steady as Spain auction, ECB meeting loom * Copper steady, eyes euro zone funding stress * Brent firms as tensions between Iran, West mount COMPANY NEWS: TESCO Britain's biggest retailer reported its worst Christmas sales performance for decades on Thursday and warned it would see minimal profit growth next year as it invests in winning back shoppers. VESTAS The Danish wind turbine maker said on Thursday it would cut roughly 10 percent of its workforce in a bid to restore profitability after cost inflation wiped out 2011 profits, but its CEO would keep his job. Vestas said it would cut 2,335 jobs and reorganise its in a bid to reach cost savings target of more than 150 million euros ($190.30 million) by year-end, and said it could cut an additional 1,600 at U.S. plants if a tax credit for renewable energy is not extended. OIL FRIMS Chevron Corp warned that fourth-quarter profit would be significantly below the previous quarter, with production still falling short of prior expectations and its refining operations about breaking even. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to axe up to 4,000 investment banking jobs and sell or shut part of the business on Thursday after being told to reduce risk and focus more on domestic retail and corporate banking. PSA French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 1.5 percent drop in its 2011 car sales as its saw its market share shrink in crisis-hit Europe. PETROPLUS Swiss-listed oil refiner Petroplus has reached a temporary agreement with its creditors that will allow it to keep some operations running and pay critical bills, with what could be a more lasting deal expected later this month. ITALIAN STOCKS Italy has extended the ban on the short selling of financial stocks by six weeks, to Feb. 24, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to rattle markets at a time when banks are faced with the need to raise fresh capital. EDF, GDF SUEZ French utilities EDF and GDF Suez are set to compete for a large share of a 10 billion euro offshore wind development off the coast of France, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. ACCOR, EDENRED Colony Capital said the holding of its investment vehicle ColTime in both companies has reduced to 11.22 percent and 11.29 percent respectively after derivatives financing contracts matured on Jan. 5. FRANCE TELECOM The company's low-cost mobile brand Sosh on Wednesday was the first French mobile phone operator to respond to the arrival of competitor Iliad's aggressively priced mobile phone service by slashing its prices, according to its website. ROCHE Roche late on Wednesday received clearance from the U.S. food and drug administration for a new nano smartview blood glucose monitoring system. VODAFONE, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND Vodafone said it is looking into bidding for the rights to show Bundesliga soccer matches on Internet-based TV and on mobile devices, possibly adding a new dimension to its rivalry with Deutsche Telekom.