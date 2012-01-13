PARIS, Jan 13 European stock index futures pointed to higher open on Friday, as investors hope an Italian bond auction will show strong demand for the country's troubled debt and match the success of Thursday's Spanish bond sale. At 0724 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.8 percent. Italy will test investor appetite for its longer-term debt for the first time in 2012 on Friday, seeking to sell up to 4.75 billion euros of bonds. Domestic demand fuelled by cheap funds from the European Central Bank, which helped Spain sell twice the planned amount of bonds on Thursday at lower rates, is expected to drive Italian three-year costs down at the sale. Investors were relieved on Thursday after Spain's solid debt auction at sharply lower borrowing cost, helped by ultra-cheap funding from the European Central Bank which provided banks with nearly half a trillion euros of three-year money late last year. "It has been speculated that the new 3 year LTRO's initiated by the ECB last month have played a large part in the success of bringing yields down as banks take advantage of the low borrowing costs to play the carry on sovereign bond yields," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said. "It remains to be seen whether banks and investors will be prepared to do that with longer term paper and that really remains the acid test, as to whether these lower borrowing costs are sustainable." Banking stocks will be in the spotlight on Friday ahead of results from JPMorgan Chase, the first of the U.S. lenders to post fourth-quarter earnings. Across the Atlantic, U.S. international trade figures will be released at 1330 GMT, with the second, provisional reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index due at 1445 GMT. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which has gained 2 percent so far this week, will face strong resistance at 2,390 points and 2,402 points, representing peaks hit in early January and early December. The index sank 17 percent in 2011, sharply underperforming Wall Street, as fears the escalating euro zone debt crisis would lead to massive defaults and write-downs and push the region into recession prompted investors to dump European equities. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,295.50 0.23 % 3.02 NIKKEI 8,500.02 1.36 % 114.43 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 476.81 0.7 % 3.31 EUR/USD 1.2859 0.28 % 0.0036 USD/JPY 76.73 -0.03 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.932 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.851 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,646.39 -0.21 % -$3.41 US CRUDE $99.97 0.88 % 0.87 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up as debt sales ease risk aversion US STOCKS-Wall St ekes out gains for fourth day Nikkei hits one-week high, U.S. earnings eyed FOREX-Euro steady, shows signs of stabilising vs AUD Brent rises above on supply fears; debt sales support PRECIOUS-Gold falls on easing euro zone fears London copper slips, China buys slow before break COMPANY NEWS: SOCIETE GENERALE A deal with private creditors to voluntarily write down at least half the value of their Greek sovereign bonds has a good chance of happening in the coming days, the chief executive of French bank Societe Generale told newspaper Les Echos. AIR FRANCE-KLM Air France-KLM announced a pay freeze for French staff and cutbacks in its fleet as part of a three-year plan to end financial rot at Europe's largest airline by revenues. NOVARTIS Novartis AG is slashing nearly 2,000 jobs in the United States ahead of the patent loss of its top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday. PETROPLUS Trade unions are blocking millions of dollars worth of oil products from leaving Petroplus's Antwerp refinery to ensure that provision is made for payments to staff as the company struggles to stay in business. Separately, Moody's cut Petroplus Holdings AG corporate family rating to Caa2 from Caa1, bonds to Caa3 from Caa2 and leaves ratings under review. EADS The world's dominant planemakers scored new orders as Airbus put the finishing touches to a record 2011, cruising peacefully for now above debt turmoil and new airline cutbacks in Europe. Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing unveiled more than 70 orders for new aircraft worth $7.5 billion as industry insiders confirmed the trans-Atlantic rivals had delivered a combined total of more than 1,000 jetliners in 2011 for the first time. EUTELSAT, ABERTIS Spanish toll road operator Abertis has mandated banks to sell a 16 percent stake, worth around 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) that it holds in satellite operator Eutelsat the company said. VIVENDI, ILIAD Vivendi's French mobile phone service company SFR is cutting prices on several of its offers to compete with new market entrant Iliad, while rival operator Bouygues promised similar price cuts next week. INVENSYS British engineer Invensys said its profit for the year would be hit by higher costs in its rail signalling division and in work on control and safety systems in eight nuclear reactors under construction in China. UNIPOL, PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it had signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Ligresti family to proceed with plans to merge with Premafin , Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni.