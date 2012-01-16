LONDON, Jan 16 European shares are set to fall on Monday, after Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries late on Friday, raising concerns the region might find it more difficult to borrow funds and see slower growth. S&P cut the ratings of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus by two notches and France, Austria, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch each. It put 14 euro-zone states on negative outlook for a possible further downgrade, including France, Austria, and still triple-A-rated Finland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures fell 0.3 to 0.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.4 percent lower. "Last year's major theme seemed to have subsided and some traders turned quite bullish on the glimmers of the U.S. recovery, but the European debt crisis made a bold appearance on Friday, reminding traders that it was far from being resolved," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads. "Concerns now turn to how the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) can maintain its AAA rating, now that two of the original six AAA countries have been downgraded." The EFSF's lending capacity is based on guarantees from euro zone governments. Because only a few governments are now AAA-rated, all member states have to provide over-guarantees to ensure that the EFSF retains its AAA rating. A senior euro zone official said the EFSF could retain its AAA rating with Standard & Poor's through higher guarantees from the euro zone's remaining triple A countries or lower lending capacity. Investors will also keep a close eye on Greece as talks stalled over a Greek bailout, putting Athens under strong pressure to complete a deal with private bondholders to cut its debt to more sustainable levels or risk a default in March when it has to redeem huge amounts of bonds. David Lipton, first deputy managing director at the International Monetary Fund, said Europe will see a "downward spiral of collapsing confidence" if no further action is taken. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares fell 0.1 percent to close at 1,017.84 points On Friday. Charts showed the index faced critical resistance at 1,028 - an area where the 200-day moving average, the medium-term downtrend and a previous intermediate peak all coincide. "Throw in the fact that it is also the point at which the index has retraced the July/August sell-off by 61.8 percent. A reversal from here will look like failure at resistance, with an initial downside target of around 983," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley. U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday. * Shares fall as euro zone downgrades rekindle fears * Wall St slips on reports of euro-zone downgrades * Euro debt crisis hits Nikkei; construction firms up * Euro near 17-mth low vs dlr after mass downgrade * Brent rises towards $111 as Iran warns Gulf exporters * Gold steady after S&P downgrades; dollar pressures * Copper slips as euro zone rating cut spurs growth worry COMPANY NEWS RICHEMONT Sales growth at Richemont held up in the company's third quarter, easing fears the sector might be in for a marked slowdown this year and allowing the Swiss luxury goods group to confirm its profit goal for the year. CARNIVAL CORP. At least five people died on Friday when a cruise liner, the Costa Concordia with more than 4,000 people on board, flipped on its side after hitting a rock close to the island of Giglio, off Italy's west coast. The luxury 114,500-tonne ship was operated by Costa Crociere, a unit of Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise company. [ ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND The bank is in talks to sell its cash equity and mergers and acquisitions business in the Middle East as part of a global restructuring at the U.K. lender, two sources familiar with the matter said. HOLCIM The cement-maker will book a 775 million Swiss franc ($819 million) charge in the fourth quarter due to a slump in demand for the construction material in Europe and the United States and a restructuring at its South African business. BP BP is considering possible measures to support cash-strapped European refiner Petroplus, on which the oil giant relies to supply its UK refined products retailing network, industry sources said. LUFTHANSA Germany's largest airline offered a 3.3 percent pay hike at the start of tricky wage talks with labour unions in Germany, just as its employees brace for a further round of cost savings measures. BNP PARIBAS France's biggest listed bank could save jobs and soften the pain of its investment-banking cutbacks by scrapping its dividend for 2011, according to an auditor's report obtained by Reuters. EADS The United States pressed the European Union on Friday for hard evidence that it has complied with a trade ruling on subsidies to planemaker Airbus in a showdown that could kick off the next stage in the world's largest and costliest trade dispute. LINDT & SPRUENGLI The chocolates company's 2011 organic sales growth missed expectations as demand for its products slowed considerably in debt crisis-shaken Southern Europe. VINCI The construction group said it was selected as preferred bidder for a 55-year concession with a total investment of about 750 million euros to design, finance, build and operate a toll motorway near Strasbourg. German construction company Hochtief has put the auction of its airports business on ice after failing to sell the unit in 2011. Vinci was among the bidders. NATIXIS The bank plans to cut 277 jobs at its corporate and investment banking division, a spokeswoman told Reuters, as banks scale back lending to cope with the euro zone debt crisis. BASF BASF may move the headquarters of BPS, its plant science unit, to the United States because of Germany's aversion to genetic engineering, weekly paper WirtschaftsWoche said in an advance copy of its Monday edition. HOCHTIEF The German construction company has put the auction of its airports business on ice after failing to sell the unit in 2011.