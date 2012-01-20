LONDON, Jan 20 European shares are expected to rise
slightly in early trade on Friday and set a new 5-1/2-month high, with investors
focusing on debt swap talks between Greece and its private bondholders and the
prospects of an ultimately positive outcome.
Greece is fast running out of time as it pushes to wrap up an agreement by
Monday paving the way for a fresh injection of foreign aid before 14.5 billion
euros ($18.5 billion) of bond redemptions fall due in March. After a breakdown
in talks last week the negotiating parties appeared to be moving to overcome
their differences.
"We have the clear two-way trade at the moment where one eye is on earnings
whilst the other is on any narrative out about the Greek debt talks," said Chris
Weston, institutional trader at IG Markets.
"One suspects Greece will trump any bottom-up story and whilst risk assets
seem to be given the benefit of the doubt that a deal will be struck there are
many other variables that make the outcome far from clear cut."
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French
CAC 40 were up 0.1 to 0.4 percent.
Focus will remain on financials as 31 European banks must tell their
national regulators by Friday how they plan to fill a gaping capital hole, part
of the continent's efforts to deal with its debt crisis once and for all.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index surged 6.2 percent to a 2-1/2-month
high in the previous session on encouraging results from U.S. banks Morgan
Stanley and Bank of America. The banking index fell 32 percent
last year to become the worst performing sector.
However, Google Inc's quarterly results fell short of Wall Street's
heightened expectations for the holiday season as declining search advertising
rates contributed to a rare miss, triggering a 9 percent slide in its shares.
The 30-day implied volatility for Britain's FTSE 100 index index
further fell to 16.4 percent on Thursday, against a high of 29.6 percent two
months ago, suggesting that investors were gradually turning bullish on the
market.
On the macroeconomic front, China's factory activity likely fell for a third
successive month in January, indicating Beijing's pro-growth policies will
remain in place despite early signs that the downward drift is slowing, a survey
of purchasing managers showed on Friday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 745 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,314.50 0.49 % 6.46
NIKKEI 8,766.36 1.47 % 126.68
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.6 % 2.96
EUR/USD 1.2978 0.09 % 0.0012
USD/JPY 77.24 0.17 % 0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.991 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.881 -- 0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,657.29 0.03 % $0.50
US CRUDE $100.67 0.28 % 0.28
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK
State Street Corp, JPMorgan Chase and Ameriprise Financial
are among the finalists in the bidding process for Deutsche Bank AG's
asset management division, sources said.
E.ON
Six groups are expected to submit bids for German group E.ON's
gas distribution network by Friday, sources close to the process said, setting
off a fierce battle for the 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) grid.
THYSSENKRUPP
Germany's largest steel producer will host its annual shareholders meeting.
Proposed dividend: 0.45 euro. Preview:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
The economy minister of the German state of Hesse, who has the power to
withdraw Deutsche Boerse's operating license, reiterated he has reservations
about a combination of the company with NYSE Euronext, he told
Handesblatt.
Separately, EU states failed to agree a law to crack down on
over-the-counter derivatives, a diplomat told Reuters.
SAFRAN
The French aerospace and defence group is mulling a possible offer for
Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio, a source close to the matter said.
AIRBUS
Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on
Friday that it has signed a deal to buy six Airbus A350-900 aircraft with a
basic price of $1.628 billion for delivery between 2016 and 2017.
Separately, the planemaker insisted its A380 superjumbo is safe to fly after
another set of cracks was discovered in the wings of the world's largest
jetliner, though an engineering union said it was downplaying the issue and some
Asian airlines said they would develop inspection programs.
PETROPLUS
Troubled Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is putting its Petit-Couronne
refinery in France up for sale and may also sell its Cressier refinery in
Switzerland and Antwerp refinery in Belgium, the group said in a statement on
Friday.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York sold $7.01 billion worth of mortgage
securities to a unit of Credit Suisse Group, unloading a big chunk of the assets
it acquired in the 2008 bailout of American International Group Inc.