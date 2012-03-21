PARIS, March 21 European stock index futures signalled gains on Wednesday, as shares were set to rebound from the previous session's pull-back with investors betting U.S. housing data will give further evidence of economic recovery and eclipse recent worries over Chinese growth. At 0720 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.6 percent. Investors awaited monthly U.S. existing home sales, due at 1400 GMT, seeking confirmation the supply of homes on the market is being whittled down. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 4.62 million annualized unit total versus 4.57 million annualized units in January. The UK budget will also be in focus. British finance minister George Osborne, mindful of the risk that the country could lose its prized top-notch credit rating, has said he would not soften an austerity package of spending cuts and tax hikes. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares lost 1.1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest pull-back in two weeks, as concerns about China's slowing economic growth dented investors' appetite for risky assets. The benchmark index has gained 28 percent since a low hit in late September. "This week's retreat is a sign of normal breathing by the market, and more people are jumping on the bandwagon. The liquidity rally is not over," said Franz Wenzel, head of investment strategy at AXA Investment Managers, which has 512 billion euros ($679 billion) under management. "That said, there are a few signs of 'liquidity fatigue' creeping in, with the probability of QE3 in the United States declining and people starting to discount interest rate hikes by the Fed earlier than the time frame set by the central bank." ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0716 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.52 -0.3 % -4.23 NIKKEI 10,086.49 -0.55 % -55.5 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 521.96 -0.26 % -1.38 EUR/USD 1.3265 0.32 % 0.0042 USD/JPY 83.64 -0.07 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.365 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 2.059 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,653.80 0.23 % $3.77 US CRUDE $106.69 0.58 % 0.62 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares weighed by China slowdown worries Wall St slips on China, but retailers offset losses Nikkei eases from 8-1/2 month high, exporters fall Brent heads towards $125 on U.S. stocks draw, weaker dlr TREASURIES-U.S. bonds steady, investors gauge direction LME copper gains; China demand worries weigh Gold edges up on dollar; physical demand sluggish COMPANY NEWS: INDITEX Zara owner Inditex, the world's leading clothes retailer, posted perky February sales figures and announced a 12.5 percent rise in its dividend after outpacing rivals during the downturn in austerity-wracked Europe. GENERALI Full-year net profit at Generali halved from a year earlier on the back of 1 billion euros of writedowns on Greek bonds and equities holdings, forcing Europe's No.3 insurer to cut dividends even as it predicted profit to rebound this year. BANCO POPOLARE Italy's Banco Popolare said it will not need to tap markets in 2012 to boost capital and scrapped its dividend after impairments on past mergers dragged it into a full-year loss of 2.2 billion euros. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Italian private equity fund Equinox has presented on Tuesday a formal offer to buy a stake of just below 10 percent in Italy's No.3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from the foundation that controls it, a source close to the matter said. NESTLE The U.S. Supreme Court rejected two patents for Nestle's unit Prometheus on a method for monitoring a patient's blood to determine the best dosage for a drug, a decision that may affect the profitability of personalized medicine. AIR FRANCE-KLM The Franco Dutch airline said it had reached an agreement with French unions to renegotiate working conditions as it seeks to cut costs and stabilize its 6.5 billion euro ($8.6 billion) debt. ALSTOM The French transport and power engineering group will not rush into deals as it builds its offshore wind business, Chief Executive Patrick Kron said. LAGARDERE Arnaud Lagardere, the media-to-aerospace conglomerate's chief executive, sold 8 million euros' worth of shares in the company his father founded, according to filings published by France's market regulator. PERNOD RICARD The French drinks maker said increasingly affluent Chinese customers will absorb price increases on its Martell cognac and whisky brands without denting strong Asian sales growth.