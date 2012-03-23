FRANKFURT, March 23 European stocks were seen rising slightly in opening trade on Friday after a four-day losing trend on increased fears of a slowdown in the global economy. At 0730 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up around 0.2 percent. Asian shares fell on Friday although crude oil prices steadied after tumbling overnight and copper bounced off a two-week low. "After impressive gains over the last months, the recent losses are not more than a drop in a bucket. Hence investors have enough reason to remain calm," said Roger Peeters, a market strategist at Close Brothers Seydler Bank. British consumer morale dipped last month from January's five-month high as shoppers grew more worried about their jobs, a survey from mutual home loans provider Nationwide showed on Friday. European shares notched up their longest losing streak in four months on Thursday, piercing a support level which led chartists to say there were further losses to come, while mining stocks led the fallers after weak data from China and the euro zone. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0735 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,3046.14 -0.6 % -78.48 NIKKEI 10,011.47 -1.14 % -115.61 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.59 -0.29 % -1.49 EUR/USD 1.3235 +0.32 % +0.0041 USD/JPY 82.78 +0.3 % +0.2400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2925 -0.1 % -0.011 10-YR BUND YLD 1.9228 -0.1 % -0.120 SPOT GOLD $1,646.89 +0.03 US CRUDE $105.80 +0.43 % +0.46 GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries hit Asian shares, Aussie dollar US STOCKS-Wall St retreats but bull market still alive Nikkei sees biggest one-day percentage loss in 2 mths UK consumer confidence dips in Feb -Nationwide PRECIOUS-Gold off 2-mth low but headed for 4th losing wk COMPANY NEWS: AREVA The French nuclear reactor builder said it expected a recovery soon in global interest in nuclear projects following Japan's Fukushima disaster, adding it will bid this year with EDF for Poland's first nuclear project. Separately, people familiar with the situation told Reuters former chief Anne Lauvergeon could soon receive her severance pay after months of waiting following authorisation of a 1.5 million euro ($1.98 million) cheque by the French finance minister. THOMAS COOK The travel firm's plan to have a new chief executive in place by the end of March is in tatters after a string of rejections from candidates unwilling to take the job, the Daily Mail said. BAE SYSTEMS Shares in the defence contractor dipped on Thursday amid rumours the British firm is one of a number of group's preparing to bid for U.S. aerospace and defence parts supplier Esterline Technologies, which could attract a knock-out bid north of $95 a share, the Daily Mail's market report said. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Lawyers representing 11,000 Nigerians will on Friday serve the details of a claim against Royal Dutch Shell at the High Court after negotiations about compensation for two oil spills in the Niger delta fell apart last week, the Financial Times said. EADS The German government will increase its stake in the aerospace group to 12 percent, buying an additional 4.5 percent from a consortium to add to the 7.5 percent it has agreed to buy from Daimler, FTD reported. ROCHE French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it had lost an appeal in a patent-infringement case against Roche's unit Genentech and U.S. biotech Biogen Idec over two top-selling cancer treatments, Rituxan and Avastin. Roche will cut the price of two cancer drugs in India from 2013. FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN Private equity funds Palladio and Sator said late on Thursday they were extending the deadline of their offer to rescue insurance group Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI to April 30 to give more time to the players involved to assess it.