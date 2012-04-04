LONDON, April 4 European shares looked set to fall for a second day on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Asia after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested its appetite for further quantitative easing had waned. Minutes of the Fed meeting on Tuesday showed only two of the 10 policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy, knocking the S&P 500 from a four-year high and sending Asian shares lower. Later in the day, investors will look at U.S. ADP National Employment data at 1215 GMT and U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data at 1400 GMT for further signs of growth in the world's largest economy. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 16 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 52 to 56 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 0.2 points, or as much as 0.7 percent. The economic situation in Europe will also be a focus, with the European Central Bank interest rate decision at 1145 GMT. The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with no major announcements on other policy measures. Spanish borrowing costs are likely to jump at a bond auction later in the day as this week's tough budget fails to calm investors' nerves about the country's finances. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT S&P 500 1,413.38 -0.4 % -5.66 NIKKEI 9,840.89 -2.08 % -209.5 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P -0.82 % -4.33 EX-JP S> EUR/USD 1.3194 -0.28 % -0.0037 USD/JPY 82.65 -0.21 % -0.1700 10-YR US TSY 2.279 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.865 -- 0.05 SPOT GOLD $1,643.2 -0.09 % -$1.54 US CRUDE $103.59 -0.4 % -0.41 US STOCKS-S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed GLOBAL -Shares retreat as Fed minutes soften stimulus bias LME copper falls for 2nd day as US stimulus hopes wane PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as US stimulus hopes fade FOREX-Dollar rises as Aussie falls on weak trade data