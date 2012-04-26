LONDON, April 26 European shares are set to rise on Thursday, with encouraging results from heavyweight blue chip companies improving sentiment, although gains are likely to be limited ahead of key economic numbers this week that have the potential to set the market's near-term direction. Financial shares will be in focus after Barclays posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit, ahead of market forecasts, as a strong rebound in revenue from its investment banking arm and a drop in bad debt countered increased compensation for insurance mis-selling. Royal Dutch Shell Plc also reported an 11 percent rise in fourth quarter profits, beating analysts' forecasts, as higher oil prices and stronger refining margins outweighed the impact of lower U.S. gas prices. Futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX futures were flat and France's CAC futures were up 0.3 percent. Investors got little direction form the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that ended on Wednesday. They discounted the probability of more quantitative easing in the near-term after the central bank's comments and waited for more U.S. macroeconomic numbers for a clearer view on the market. The Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. monetary policy was "more or less in the right place". Its policy-setting panel reiterated its expectation that interest rates would not rise until late 2014 at the earliest and took no action on monetary policy. Bernanke said the Fed would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken, but traders said an improving U.S. labour market and some signs of recovery in the economy would discourage the central bank to take any such action any time soon. Focus will be on U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, with economists forecasting a total of 375,000 new filings, against 386,000 in the previous week. U.S. economic growth numbers on Friday will also be scrutinised. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0654 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,390.69 1.36 % 18.72 NIKKEI 9,561.83 0.01 % 0.82 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.41 % 2.09 EUR/USD 1.3232 0.08 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 81.20 -0.15 % -0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.989 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.735 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,648.26 0.26 % $4.28 US CRUDE $104.20 0.08 % 0.08

COMPANY NEWS DEUTSCHE BANK The bank's first-quarter pretax profit fell to 1.9 billion euros ($2.50 billion), below forecasts hit by one-off charges and weaker-than-expected market activity which hurt trading and asset management. BARCLAYS The bank posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit, ahead of market forecasts, as a strong rebound in revenue from its investment banking arm and a drop in bad debt countered increased compensation for insurance mis-selling. SANTANDER Spanish bank Santander on Thursday reported a 24 percent drop in first quarter net profit after it took 3.1 billion euros in provisions against non-performing loans. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The company beat forecasts with an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, as higher oil prices outweighed the impact of lower U.S. gas prices. FIAT INDUSTRIAL Fiat Industrial may revise its 2012 guidance upwards in the second quarter, as the tractor and truck group's performance may improve, said chairman Sergio Marchionne during a conference call. ASTRAZENECA The company's Chief Executive David Brennan is to step down on June 1 in an abrupt exit that follows rising investor discontent at the company's performance. ENI Mozambique plans to increase the maximum stake it holds in future oil blocks to up to 40 percent from a current maximum of 25 percent, the head of the national oil company said on Wednesday. LOTTOMATICA Standard & Poor's on Wednesday affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Italy-based Lottomatica Group and revised the rating outlook to positive from stable. ALCATEL-LUCENT The telecom equipment maker saw its profitability weaken in the first quarter because of slower demand from operators in North America and Europe and the shift to lower-margin fourth-generation mobile gear. PERNOD RICARD The French drinks group kept its full-year financial targets after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales. SAFRAN The French aerospace and defence group reported higher-than-expected 15.9 percent growth in first-quarter revenue, driven by rising engine deliveries and parts sales. TECHNIP The French oil services group confirmed its outlook for the year after posting a record order backlog in the first quarter and net income growth of 7.6 percent, supported by the oil industry's eagerness to bring new reserves into production. VIVENDI Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group denied a media report that said it was considering a reorganisation that may result in the break-up of the group. BAYER Quarterly earnings at Germany's largest drugmaker surpassed expectations as strong strong sales of farming pesticides offset margin pressure at its engineering plastics unit. ABERTIS, ACS, OHL Spain's Abertis struck a three-way deal to expand its toll road business in fast-growing Brazil and reduce exposure to a slow domestic market, while providing an exit for debt-laden shareholder ACS. REPSOL Argentina's Senate on Thursday approved a government bill to nationalize the country's biggest oil company, YPF, clearing the way for likely approval by the lower house next week.