PARIS, June 26 European stocks were seen flat to slightly higher on Tuesday, halting their sharp three-session sell-off, but doubts about whether this week's EU summit will lead to significant measures to shore up the region's most indebted countries could limit the rebound. Also rattling investors, Cyprus said late on Monday it was applying to Brussels for a bailout, both for its banking sector, hit by exposure to Greece, and for its budget deficit. Moody's Investors Service downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings, following on the heels of a cut to Spain's sovereign rating to just above junk status earlier this month. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 4 to 6 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open between 4 points down and 16 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open between 2 points lower and 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,313.72 -1.6 % -21.3 NIKKEI 8,671.87 -0.72 % -62.75 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 464.59 -0.12 % -0.58 EUR/USD 1.2498 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 79.54 -0.1 % -0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.609 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.473 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,583.59 -0.03 % -$0.49 US CRUDE $78.93 -0.35 % -0.28