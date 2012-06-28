LONDON, June 28 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, although gains and volumes could be limited ahead of a summit of European Union leaders that looks unlikely to produce any significant measures to tackle the region's debt crisis. At 0637 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 6-13 points, or as much as 0.2 percent. European shares rebounded on Wednesday after a recent steep sell-off as risk appetite, which has been at a low ebb on fears over the impact of the crisis on the world economy, improved on robust U.S. pending home sales data. But volumes were thin, making market moves more pronounced, and are expected to stay that way with investors reluctant to get too aggressively involved in the market before the EU summit. "The European session should kick off the day on a positive note albeit with many participants willing to remain on the sidelines waiting for a clear outcome to this much anticipated risk event," Andrew Taylor, market strategist at GFT Global, said in a note. "There will be a raft of high-end data being released from Europe and U.S. today which will add to its edginess, and with the current low liquidity levels, moves will be swift and exaggerated... Caution must be given to the upside on this oversold market." Data releases on Thursday include Italian producer prices, at 0800 GMT, German unemployment figures, at 0755 GMT, euro zone economic sentiment data, at 0900 GMT, the final reading for British first-quarter growth, at 0830 GMT, and U.S. first-quarter real GDP numbers, at 1230 GMT. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,331.85 0.9 % 11.86 NIKKEI 8,874.11 1.65 % 143.62 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.1 % 0.48 EUR/USD 1.2509 0.31 % 0.0039 USD/JPY 79.40 -0.35 % -0.2800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.625 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.548 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,575.19 0.05 % $0.79 US CRUDE $80.45 0.3 % 0.24 * Shares edge up, euro vulnerable on divided EU summit * Wall St gains on data, rising oil prices * Nikkei firms; gains at risk on summit pessimism * Euro near 3-week low as EU summit seen underwhelming * Bonds near flat in tight trading range * Brent stays above $93 ahead of EU summit outcome * Copper gains on U.S. data, EU Summit eyed * Gold inches up ahead of European Union summit COMPANY NEWS: BFA-BANKIA Spain's fourth largest lender BFA-Bankia unveiled a 13.65 billion euro hole in its finances following a board meeting at which its directors agreed to step down, leaving just chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri at the helm. CAIXABANK Real estate holding Servihabitat is expected to issue 1.35 billion euros in debt to be fully subscribed by its parent company Caixabank, according to financial newspaper Expansion. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT The French utility said on Thursday it had sold its regulated UK water business for an enterprise value of 1.236 billion pounds ($1.92 billion) as part of its restructuring, cutting its debt pile by 1.45 billion euros. PERNOD RICARD The world's second-biggest spirits group said it would pay an interim cash dividend of 0.72 euros per share for the current 2011-12 financial year, which ends June 30. DANONE The French food group said it is paying 550 million euros ($685.14 million) to take control of Morocco's dairy product company Centrale Laitiere. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN Opel's board will meet on Thursday to discuss plans to work more efficiently and save costs as part of an alliance between Opel's parent company General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Unidentified sources close to GM told the newspaper it was unlikely to announce any major initiatives in job cuts or plant closures. BMW The German premium carmaker is considering building vehicles at the endangered Born plant in the Netherlands, which belongs to Japan's Mitsubishi Motors, a spokesman for BMW said. BMW and Toyota plan to expand a technological partnership, two sources close to the companies told Reuters, a deal that could prompt a shift in auto industry allegiances. COMMERZBANK Commerzbank AG said it would sell 128.3 million of new shares in order to pay staff bonuses worth more than 150 million euros ($186.86 million). DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank has resigned as the lead underwriter for a proposed initial public offering by iWatt Inc, which makes chips used in Apple products, following a dispute over valuation with the company's chief executive, two sources familiar with the matter said. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The state-backed British bank said after the market close on Wednesday it had reached an understanding over the terms of a deal to sell over 600 branches to the Co-operative Group and would end talks over a sale to new banking venture NBNK. GLENCORE, XSTRATA Glencore said after the market close on Wednesday that it would adjourn its shareholders' meeting, which had been due on July 11, as it fights to save its $26 billion bid for Xstrata after the miner's shareholder Qatar stunned the pair with a late demand for better terms. Xstrata said it would convene a new shareholder meeting when it had updated its executive pay deals, another bone of contention.