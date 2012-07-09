LONDON, July 9 European shares were set to open broadly flat on Monday, steadying after the previous session's steep sell-off in the aftermath of sluggish U.S. jobs data, as investors pinned their growth hopes on China ahead of a batch of economic releases this week. At 0641 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.1 percent, while those for both Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.2 percent higher. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1 percent at 1,033.77 points on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage drop in around two weeks, with sentiment dampened by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in June and a rise in Spanish bond yields back above 7 percent. Traders touted Chinese economic data as the next main focus for investors, with Friday's GDP, retail sales and industrial production figures seen as key. China's annual consumer inflation cooled more than expected to 2.2 percent in June, from May's 3.0 percent, official data showed on Monday, giving Beijing more scope to ease monetary policy to support growth without stoking upward price pressures. China's central bank unexpectedly cut benchmark interest rates last week for the second time in a month in a bid to bolster growth. "With hopes running high (in relation to Chinese data releases), which is more from desperation than logical thinking, we may see further disappointment once this week is done and dusted," Andrew Taylor, market strategist at GFT Global, said in a note. "The PBoC's (People's Bank of China) uncanny ability to provide stimulatory measures just days prior to negative reads should be seen as a major clue and today's inflation data confirms that further easing won't be too far away as they fight to get through this next quarter intact." Euro zone finance minister meet on Monday to discuss key elements of the accord reached at the June 28-29 EU summit. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0639 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,354.68 -0.94 % -12.9 NIKKEI 8,896.88 -1.37 % -123.87 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.72 % -8.40 EUR/USD 1.229 0.16 % 0.0020 USD/JPY 79.69 0.04 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.539 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.329 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,581.53 -0.06 % -$0.97 US CRUDE $84.74 0.34 % 0.29 * Jobs sell-off erases Wall St's gains for week * Shares, euro slump on growth worry after weak US jobs * Nikkei heads down on fears of flagging global growth * US 10-year yield near 1-month low on growth worry * Euro steadies after hitting two-yr lows * Gold extends losses to 3rd session after US data * LME copper edges up after China inflation data * Brent rises on Norway supply cut, China data COMPANY NEWS: E.ON, RWE French nuclear group Areva will make a joint bid with China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation Holding (CGNPC) for the UK's 6-gigawatt Horizon project, its Chief Executive Luc Oursel said on Saturday. Horizon had been put up for sale by E.ON and RWE in March. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen unit Audi AG aims to become the world's largest maker of premium cars no later than 2020, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was quoted telling Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday. BMW The company plans to invest a further 250 million pounds ($388 million) by 2015 in the production of the MINI in Britain, the company said on Monday. Related news SIEMENS Siemens wind business is expected to be profitable in the ongoing fiscal year after having recorded a loss in the first quarter, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources within the company. Related news EADS The company's Airbus unit will be looking for a long-awaited new order for its A350-1000 mini-jumbo at this week's Farnborough Airshow, with Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific tipped as most likely to end the model's three-year order drought, industry sources said. Related news TOTAL The cost for the oil major of a one-off tax on oil inventories included in France's amended 2012 budget bill will be between 140 million euros ($172.3 million) and 160 million, the chief executive of the French oil major said. REMY COINTREAU The French spirits group said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Scotland-based Bruichladdich Distillery to buy the entire share capital. FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL Italian insurer Unipol suffered a further setback in its efforts to take over troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, when market watchdog Consob refused to approve rights issues due to be launched on Monday. ENI The Italian oil major said on Sunday there has been an oil spill on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta due to sabotage. ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI A government's decision to give the Bank of Italy supervisory powers over insurers raise a potential conflict of interests due to a 4.48 percent stake the central bank holds in Italy's biggest insurer, Corriere della Sera wrote on Saturday. SNAM RETE GAS The gas distributor will have refinanced by early 2013 debt it must pay back ENI as it separates from the oil and gas group, CEO Carlo Malacarne told Corriere della Sera on Sunday. "We are covered for up to 15 billion euros, ensuring an average cost of debt of around 4 percent," he said.