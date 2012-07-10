LONDON, July 10 European shares were expected to open little changed on Tuesday after four straight sessions in the red, as a positive start to the U.S. earnings season was largely offset by new signs of an economic slowdown in China and concerns about the effectiveness of Europe's crisis-fighting measures. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 6 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent; Germany's DAX to open 2 to 6 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent; and France's CAC-40 to open 2 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent. Asian shares eased overnight after data showed Chinese import growth slowed sharply in June. A meeting of euro zone ministers provided no surprise as it agreed to grant Spain an extra year to reach its deficit reduction targets, set the parameters of an aid package for Madrid's ailing banks, but made no apparent progress on activating the bloc's rescue funds to bring down spiralling borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. "The fallout from the weak (Chinese) import print was modest selling of risk, although once again it feels that traders are simply waiting to see how European and US markets react," said Chris Weston, an institutional dealer with IG Markets. "With the (euro zone) finance ministers' meeting out of the way without proving to be a source of inspiration for risk assets, the focus of the market now turns to German constitutional court, where the legality of the German ratification of the ESM and fiscal pact will be discussed." Germany's top court will address on Tuesday whether Europe's new bailout scheme and budget rules are compatible with national law in a process influencing not just how to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, but how much deeper European integration can go. The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent on Monday, extending a pull-back from two-month highs as global economic data disappointed again and investors fretted recent EU measures aimed at stemming the debt crisis would take too long to implement. But the euro zone blue chip index sent a bullish signal on Monday as it managed to close above its 14-day moving average. Supporting sentiment on Thursday was a positive start to the U.S. earnings season, with aluminum maker Alcoa beating market expectations. The report boded well for the reporting season, which was expected to show earnings at Standard & Poor's 500 companies growing by 4.5 percent year on year, according to Starmine data. In comparison, companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index were forecast to see their second-quarter earnings shrink by 9 percent when the local reporting season starts in earnest next week. Investors were set to scrutinise a sales update by British bellwether retailer Marks & Spencer on Tuesday, expected to post its worst underlying quarterly sales performance for three-and-a-half years after womenswear sales were ravaged by the wettest April and June since records began. Also shedding light on consumer spending in the second quarter, German airline Deutsche Lufthansa was due to report passenger traffic figures for June after recording a 0.9 percent increase in May. On the macroeconomic front, France, Italy and Britain were due to report industrial output data for May, expected to come in 0.9 lower, 0.2 percent lower and flat compared to the previous month, respectively. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares edge lower after weak China imports > Wall St slips on global economic worries > Weak China import data dents early Nikkei gains > TREASURIES: Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus > Euro dips, euro zone meeting offers little relief > Gold dips as gloomy growth outlook boosts dollar > Brent slips below $99 on weak China data MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 521 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,352.4 -0.16 % -2.22 NIKKEI 8,874.6 -0.25 % -22.27 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.3 % -1.42 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2287 -0.21 % -0.0026 USD/JPY 79.50 -0.05 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY 1.513 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.328 -- 0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,586. -0.02 % -$0.29 6 US CRUDE $85.06 -1.08 % -0.93