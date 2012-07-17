LONDON, July 17 European shares were expected to open a touch higher on Tuesday, helped by simmering speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could open the door to new monetary stimulus after more weak economic data in the previous session. At 0608 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.3 percent, while the contract on Germany's DAX rose 0.2 percent and France's CAC futures gained 0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 18 to 19 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent. Investors were positioning for more dovish language from the Fed's Chairman Ben Bernanke, due to begin a two-day Congressional testimony on Tuesday, following weak U.S. retail sales data and a cut in the International Monetary Fund's global growth forecast. "Despite last week's (Fed) minutes showing that Ben Bernanke and the rest of the members had little urgency in getting a third round of quantitative easing started, traders are betting on a highly dovish performance from Ben Bernanke as he testifies before Congress later tonight...following a few global growth warnings and disappointing data," said Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at London Capital Group. Hopes of new Fed stimulus lifted risk assets such as copper and crude oil, with gold, a traditional inflation hedge, also rising while the dollar came under pressure. The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.3 percent to 2,251.96 points on Monday. The euro zone blue-chip index had been trading in a range roughly comprised between 2,223 points and 2,264 points, or the 23.3 percent and 38.2 percent retracements of the June 1-July 5 rise, for nearly two weeks. "Last week, the market has reached the optimum price target of the bullish pattern and exhausted near the broken long-term moving average within the 2,330-2,350 window," Cheuveux's technical analyst, Edouard Garrana, said in a note. "As long as the market holds above the 2,200 level, we do not rule out another attempt at the ideal price target. At (the) current stage, we prefer a neutral stance." Investors were awaiting the latest ZEW German economic sentiment index at 0900 GMT for an indication about the state of Europe's largest economy after recent data painted a mixed macro picture. The ZEW economic sentiment index was expected to have fallen to -20 in July from -16.9 in June. Of interest to the basic resources sector, Rio Tinto, the world's No.2 iron ore miner, said it was on track to hit a rate of 283 million tonnes a year by the end of 2013, despite concerns over cooling growth in top metals consumer China. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,353.64 -0.23 % -3.14 NIKKEI 8,755.00 0.35 % 30.88 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.87 % 4.14 EUR/USD 1.2277 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 78.92 0.08 % 0.0600 10-YR US TSY 1.479 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.247 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,592.65 0.18 % $2.86 US CRUDE $88.16 -0.31 % -0.27 COMPANY NEWS RIO TINTO, The world's No.2 iron ore miner reported flat iron ore output for the June quarter from a year ago and said it was on track to hit a rate of 283 million tonnes a year by the end of 2013, despite concerns over cooling growth in top metals consumer China. ALCATEL-LUCENT The French telecom equipment maker said it expects to post a 40 million-euro adjusted operating loss for the second quarter on revenues above 3.5 billion euros. Alcatel said it will miss full-year profit guidance despite an expected second-half improvement. DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK The profitability of retail banking in four of Europe's biggest countries will fall by about 40 percent due to a raft of new regulations if banks do not take measures to mitigate the impact, according to a new study. Separately, paper FTD reported Commerzbank is considering further job cuts in its retail banking business. ITALIAN BANKS, FINMECCANICA Moody's cut the credit ratings of a string of Italian banks and companies on Monday, bringing them in line with a downgrade to Italy's sovereign rating last week, as well as lowering ratings for companies and local government authorities. Two of Italy's largest banks Intesa SanPaolo and Unicredit were lowered to Baa2 from A3 with a negative outlook, while Eni , Terna, Atlantia and Snam were also cut. Defence giant Finmeccanica was put on review by the ratings agency. HANDELSBANKEN The Swedish bank posted a second-quarter operating profit that beat expectations and said earnings rose in all of its home markets outside of Sweden. HSBC A "pervasively polluted" culture at HSBC Holdings allowed the bank to act as financier to clients seeking to route shadowy funds from the world's most dangerous and secretive corners, including Mexico, Iran, the Cayman Islands, Saudi Arabia and Syria, according to a scathing U.S. Senate report issued on Monday. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The French automaker will save 108 million euros in annual fixed costs with the planned closure of its Aulnay plant near Paris, Le Figaro said, citing a company document. The closure and 8,000 job cuts would reduce manufacturing costs by 200-250 euros per car, according to the report. SGS The world's largest testing and inspection firm said it still expects to grow revenue and profit despite the euro zone crisis as it posted a flat first-half net profit that missed analyst expectations. NOVARTIS The Swiss drugmaker Novartis has won U.S. antitrust approval to close its purchase of generic dermatology products maker Fougera. RWE The group is planning to cut at least another 2,000 jobs in Europe, the Rheinische Post reported, citing union sources. METRO Department store Karstadt, which competes with Metro's Kaufhof, said it would cut 2,000 jobs as it spoke of challenging market conditions.