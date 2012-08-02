LONDON, Aug 2 European shares were set to open a touch higher on Thursday, buoyed by expectations the European Central Bank will deliver further stimulus or support to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a meeting later in the day, after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new measures to boost its economy. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 10 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open up 11 to 13 points, or as much as 0.4 percent. U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average off 0.3 percent, impacted by a trading computer glitch, and after the Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus, even as it signaled more strongly that further bond buying could be in store. Attention will now turn to the ECB meeting, ahead of which markets have rallied strongly after comments by officials, including European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, raised expectations the bank will announce steps to ease market pressure on euro zone strugglers Spain and Italy. "On release the ECB will need to beat the market's expectations to push higher, something that is possible but not probable," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor said. "If the ECB delivers as expected then the markets may see a brief cheer rally before profit taking and realities reclaim its rightful ownership." MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,375.14 -0.3 % -4.18 NIKKEI 8,677.51 0.41 % 35.66 MSCI ASIA -0.71 % -3.47 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.2249 0.22 % 0.0027 USD/JPY 78.44 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY 1.526 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.377 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,601.04 0.15 % $2.45 US CRUDE $88.83 -0.09 % -0.08 * Wall St slips after Fed, trading glitch * Shares ease after Fed inaction, await ECB * Nikkei steady as battered stocks bought back, ECB eyed * Bonds fall after Fed refrains on more aid * Dollar clings to gains after Fed; all riding on ECB * Gold steady after drop on Fed inaction, eyes on ECB * LME copper climbs as markets eye ECB easing * Brent steady near $106, ECB eyed