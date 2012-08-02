LONDON, Aug 2 European shares were set to open flat to slightly lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new measures to boost its economy, with investors waiting to see whether the European Central Bank will deliver further stimulus or support to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a meeting later in the day. Futures for Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were both flat, while France's CAC futures were off 0.2 percent by 0644 GMT. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 10 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent. U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average off 0.3 percent, impacted by a trading computer glitch, and after the Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus, even as it signaled more strongly that further bond buying could be in store. Attention will now turn to the ECB meeting, ahead of which markets have rallied strongly after comments by officials, including European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, raised expectations the bank will announce steps to ease market pressure on euro zone strugglers Spain and Italy. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.5 percent at 1,068.20 on Wednesday, having traded in a narrow range and in thin volumes, with investors holding back as the ECB meeting approached. "For a further acceleration in risk assets, we will need to see the ECB come out guns blazing," Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets, said in a note. "Many believe we will see the ECB reactivate its dormant SMP securities markets programme, while also using the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) to purchase sovereign debt potentially in future auctions... These actions would be positive, but for the market to feel really optimistic we would need to see these policies have the blessing of Germany." MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0644 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,375.14 -0.3 % -4.18 NIKKEI 8,653.18 0.13 % 11.33 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.82 % -4.01 EUR/USD 1.2242 0.15 % 0.0018 USD/JPY 78.43 0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.519 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.381 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,600.36 0.11 % $1.77 US CRUDE $88.85 -0.07 % -0.06 * Wall St slips after Fed, trading glitch * Shares ease after Fed inaction, await ECB * Nikkei steady as battered stocks bought back, ECB eyed * Bonds fall after Fed refrains on more aid * Dollar clings to gains after Fed; all riding on ECB * Gold steady after drop on Fed inaction, eyes on ECB * LME copper climbs as markets eye ECB easing * Brent steady near $106, ECB eyed COMPANY NEWS AUTOS BMW Group's U.S. vehicle sales rose 4 percent in July, Mercedes-Benz sold 19,311 cars, and Volkswagen sales were up 27.3 percent. ADIDAS The German sports apparel maker said earnings would come in at the top end of a previously predicted range for 2012 as it rides high on its sponsorship of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament and the London Olympics. BEIERSDORF The maker of Nivea skin care products increased its outlook for 2012 profits as emerging markets made up for a 4 percent fall in sales at its main consumer products division in western Europe. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA The German flagship carrier posted operating profit that beat consensus, helped among others by a curb on capacity growth and restructuring of its troubled Austrian Airlines carrier. DEUTSCHE POST The mail carrier reported quarterly underlying earnings that exceeded estimates and raised its 2012 outlook for operating profit, citing continued demand for logistics services in Asia. PROSIEBENSAT1 The German commercial broadcaster stuck to its outlook as it expects growth to continue driven by its Northern-European markets, which helped second quarter results beat market expectations. Separately, Financial Times Deutschland reported the company is spending a three-digit million euro sum on rights to Hollywood films. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse Group AG named veteran investment banker David DeNunzio as global chairman of mergers and acquisitions, as part of a broader reshuffling of the group in recent weeks, according to an internal memo on Wednesday. BNP PARIBAS One of the euro zone's biggest banks, beat forecasts with a smaller-than-expected earnings drop in the second quarter and stole a march on arch-rival Societe Generale by hitting capital targets early. ING The Dutch bank and insurer, which has been forced to sell assets in return for receiving state aid during the financial crisis, said it is considering divesting its online banking businesses in the UK and Canada. TELECOM ITALIA The telecoms group reassured on the sustainability of its dividend policy and debt-cutting targets after posting a 1.6 percent drop in first-half core profit, as a recession in its home market and cooling growth in Brazil weighed. FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL The company said on Wednesday that its 1 billion capital increase, part of a planned merger with peer Unipol, had been 68.3 percent subscribed. Unipol said its capital increase was 72.9 percent subscribed. FIAT Fiat said on Wednesday it could not give indications on future investments because of the international economic crisis and the slump in the European car market. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT The French utility said it plans to cut more costs and investments, taking extra measures to implement its restructuring in what it called a worsening economic climate while confirming its financial goals for this year and next. GDF SUEZ The French utility stuck to its full-year goals in the face of a difficult economic environment and said it would pay shareholders an interim dividend.