SE Asia Stocks-Caution prevails despite positive China trade data

By Chris Thomas June 8 Southeast Asian markets were tepid on Thursday, shrugging off better-than-expected trade data from China, as investors focused on the big events of the day, including the UK elections and a meeting by the European Central Bank. China's May exports rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier, while imports expanded 14.8 percent, both beating analysts' expectations. The regional markets may not react to the Chinese data now as they wait for the results