LONDON, Aug 7 European shares were set to edge lower in early
trading on Tuesday, with investors seen taking some money off the table after
four-month highs in the previous session and looking for fresh catalysts before
placing strong bets again on equities.
A slew of economic releases later this week, including UK industrial output
for June on Tuesday, U.S. mortgage data on Wednesday and Chinese industrial
production, retail sales and inflation data on Thursday could determine the
market's near term direction. A poor show could prompt central banks to launch
more stimulus measures to support economic growth.
"Despite the cautious start, bullish sentiment still seems well underpinned
due to the fact that many traders still see imminent action from the ECB and to
some extent the Fed," Capital Spreads said in a note, referring to the European
Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
fell 0.1-0.3 percent, indicating a lower start for European equities. On
Monday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.4 percent firmer at 1,085.79
points, the highest close since late March.
The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.1 percent to
2,399.32 to close just below a key level of 2,400 points, which proved to be a
strong resistance, as was seen in December 2011 and January 2012. Analysts said
the index could fall towards 2,335 and 2,300 support levels.
Commodity shares could witness some sell-off as prices of key metals prices
fell 0.4 to 0.9 percent after recent gains, while oil prices fell 0.3
percent.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0642 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,394.23 0.23 % 3.24
NIKKEI 8,803.31 0.88 % 77.02
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.15 % 0.73
EUR/USD 1.2383 -0.14 % -0.0017
USD/JPY 78.25 0.01 % 0.0100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.560 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.386 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,610.24 -0.01 % -$0.15
US CRUDE $91.87 -0.36 % -0.33
COMPANY NEWS
MUNICH RE
The reinsurer posted forecast-beating net profit after minorities of 808
million euros ($1.00 billion) in the second quarter that was bolstered by rising
premiums and improved underwriting performance, allowing the world's biggest
reinsurer to raise its full-year target.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
New York's top bank regulator threatened to strip Standard Chartered Plc of
its state banking license, saying the British bank was a "rogue institution"
that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law.
HOCHTIEF
The builder's Australian business, Leighton Holdings, reported a
return to the black in the first half of the year, recovering from a big loss a
year earlier, and expects to achieve its full-year profit outlook.
LEGAL & GENERAL
British life insurer Legal & General reported a better-than-expected 5
percent increase in half-year profit and said it would deliver continued growth
despite predicting more economic shocks across the world.
SPYKER NV
Dutch sportscar maker Spyker NV is suing General Motors Co for more
than $3 billion on behalf of its subsidiary Saab, accusing the U.S. automaker of
deliberately bankrupting the Swedish group by blocking a deal with a Chinese
investor.
LANXESS
The rubber chemicals specialist posted better-than-expected underlying core
earnings in the second quarter on currency effects and as it passed higher
feedstock prices along to customers.
LEONI
The automotive supplier posted full Q2 results showing its second-quarter
net profit shrank by almost a quarter to 34.3 million euros. It cut its 2012
outlook two weeks ago after costs to integrate Daekyeung weighed on
second-quarter results.
RATIONAL
The kitchen equipment maker kept its 2012 outlook for 10 percent growth in
both sales and earnings.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Avago Technologies Ltd is close to buying Schneider Electric SA's
U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, according to three people familiar with the
matter, a deal that could fetch around $1 billion for the French conglomerate.
DSM
Dutch food and chemicals group DSM on Tuesday reported second-quarter
operating profit at the low end of expectations and announced 150 million euros
in cost-cutting measures citing tough market conditions in Europe.