LONDON, Aug 7 European shares were set to edge lower in early trading on Tuesday, with investors seen taking some money off the table after four-month highs in the previous session and looking for fresh catalysts before placing strong bets again on equities. A slew of economic releases later this week, including UK industrial output for June on Tuesday, U.S. mortgage data on Wednesday and Chinese industrial production, retail sales and inflation data on Thursday could determine the market's near term direction. A poor show could prompt central banks to launch more stimulus measures to support economic growth. "Despite the cautious start, bullish sentiment still seems well underpinned due to the fact that many traders still see imminent action from the ECB and to some extent the Fed," Capital Spreads said in a note, referring to the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 0.1-0.3 percent, indicating a lower start for European equities. On Monday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.4 percent firmer at 1,085.79 points, the highest close since late March. The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.1 percent to 2,399.32 to close just below a key level of 2,400 points, which proved to be a strong resistance, as was seen in December 2011 and January 2012. Analysts said the index could fall towards 2,335 and 2,300 support levels.  Commodity shares could witness some sell-off as prices of key metals prices fell 0.4 to 0.9 percent after recent gains, while oil prices fell 0.3 percent. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0642 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,394.23 0.23 % 3.24 NIKKEI 8,803.31 0.88 % 77.02 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.15 % 0.73 EUR/USD 1.2383 -0.14 % -0.0017 USD/JPY 78.25 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.560 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.386 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,610.24 -0.01 % -$0.15 US CRUDE $91.87 -0.36 % -0.33 * Shares steady on sustained policy hopes eyes on RBA * Nikkei extends rally, sets sights on 75-day average * Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe * Euro steady near 1-month high; Aussie eyes RBA * Brent steady above $109 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tension * Gold steady as investors expect ECB action * Copper slips, but Europe hopes support * U.S. 10-yr bonds steady, large debt sales eyed COMPANY NEWS MUNICH RE The reinsurer posted forecast-beating net profit after minorities of 808 million euros ($1.00 billion) in the second quarter that was bolstered by rising premiums and improved underwriting performance, allowing the world's biggest reinsurer to raise its full-year target. STANDARD CHARTERED PLC New York's top bank regulator threatened to strip Standard Chartered Plc of its state banking license, saying the British bank was a "rogue institution" that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law. HOCHTIEF The builder's Australian business, Leighton Holdings, reported a return to the black in the first half of the year, recovering from a big loss a year earlier, and expects to achieve its full-year profit outlook. LEGAL & GENERAL British life insurer Legal & General reported a better-than-expected 5 percent increase in half-year profit and said it would deliver continued growth despite predicting more economic shocks across the world. SPYKER NV Dutch sportscar maker Spyker NV is suing General Motors Co for more than $3 billion on behalf of its subsidiary Saab, accusing the U.S. automaker of deliberately bankrupting the Swedish group by blocking a deal with a Chinese investor. LANXESS The rubber chemicals specialist posted better-than-expected underlying core earnings in the second quarter on currency effects and as it passed higher feedstock prices along to customers. LEONI The automotive supplier posted full Q2 results showing its second-quarter net profit shrank by almost a quarter to 34.3 million euros. It cut its 2012 outlook two weeks ago after costs to integrate Daekyeung weighed on second-quarter results. Related news RATIONAL The kitchen equipment maker kept its 2012 outlook for 10 percent growth in both sales and earnings. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Avago Technologies Ltd is close to buying Schneider Electric SA's U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, according to three people familiar with the matter, a deal that could fetch around $1 billion for the French conglomerate. DSM Dutch food and chemicals group DSM on Tuesday reported second-quarter operating profit at the low end of expectations and announced 150 million euros in cost-cutting measures citing tough market conditions in Europe.