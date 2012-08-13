PARIS, Aug 13 European stocks were set to dip in early trade on
Monday, hit by further signs of a slowdown in global economic growth, although
mounting expectation of central bank action to support global economic growth
could limit the losses.
Data on Monday showed that Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in
April-June, half the pace expected, sparking worries over the strength of the
recovery as a rebound in consumer spending loses momentum and Europe's debt
crisis weighs on worldwide demand.
At 0632 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.4 percent.
Late on Friday, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, John
Williams said the Fed should launch a fresh round of bond-buying to lower the
U.S. unemployment rate more quickly, fuelling speculation that the central bank
could soon unveil a new round of quantitative easing.
European stocks dipped on Friday - with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX
50 index losing 0.6 percent in a session marked by the lowest
trading volumes since the holiday period late last year - as soft Chinese
economic data prompted investors to take a breather after a two-week rally,
although the data also fuelled expectation of further policy measures from the
country's central bank to help support growth.
The Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 13 percent while the euro zone bank index
is up 23 percent since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
in late July the ECB was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro",
triggering expectations of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs of
debt-stricken Spain and Italy.
Despite stocks' retreating on Friday, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index
, Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety, extended its
recent slide and hit a three-week low below 23, signalling a rise in investor
appetite for risky assets such as equities.
The Euro STOXX 50, however, remains the most volatile index among major
indexes within developed markets, according to Thomson Reuters data.
So far this year, the index has had 33 sessions where intraday swings
exceeded 2.5 percent, compared with only one session for the S&P 500 and
four for Tokyo's Nikkei.
COMPANY NEWS:
E.ON AG
Germany's largest utility, said net profit more than tripled in the first
half of 2012, benefiting from a gas price settlement with Russia's Gazprom
as well as the absence of charges related to Germany's nuclear exit.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it had agreed to acquire
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch non-U.S. wealth management business,
bumping up its assets by 40 percent.
BANKING SECTOR
Credit ratings agency DBRS on Friday downgraded Santander, BBVA and Banco
Popular, following a Wednesday downgrade of Spanish sovereign debt, but stopped
short of cutting below the top A level.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank and New York state regulators have discussed a settlement amount to
resolve an inquiry into whether the British bank's records improperly hid
transactions tied to Iran even as the bank prepares for a hearing to defend its
New York license, according to sources familiar with the situation.
AVIVA
Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm Guggenheim Partners
LLC, is in pole position to buy some, or all, of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S.
unit of Britain's No. 2 insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion), according
to the Sunday Telegraph.
BARCLAYS
The bank's incoming chairman,David Walker is looking for a "polymath" to
fill the bank's vacant CEO post and wants to retain its investment division, he
said in a newspaper interview released on Saturday.
An unnamed top 10 shareholder in Barclays has said that RBS boss
Stephen Hester would be the ideal candidate to become the new chief executive of
Barclays, The Sunday Telegraph said.
BANCO POPOLARE
The chairman of Banca Popolare di Vicenza Gianni Zonin said in an interview
in Saturday's Corriere della Sera he would appeal a downgrade of the bank to
junk status by S&P, adding if the agency did not repeat its analysis he was
ready to take legal action.
IAG
The airline may consider taking a stake in its oneworld alliance partner
American Airlines, a move that could block any takeover of American by IAG rival
Delta. "We would consider taking a stake in American Airlines if that
is something that American would welcome," an IAG spokeswoman said on Sunday
following a story in the Mail on Sunday.
ANGLO AMERICAN
The miner's chief executive, Cynthia Carroll, is under pressure to step down
from shareholders who have demanded an immediate change of management, the Daily
Telegraph reported on Monday.
CONTINENTAL
The German auto parts and tyre maker expects third-quarter sales to be
"slightly" lower than in the second quarter because of the summer holidays and
described new order levels as "pleasant," Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung
reported on Sunday, citing the company's finance chief.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The president of the MPS banking foundation, which owns around 36 percent of
Italy's No.3 bank, said in an interview in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore, that the
foundation had 2.8 percent of Monte Paschi available for sale. But Gabriello
Mancini said it was not the time to sell the stake. Mancini said he was mulling
a change of governance for the foundation.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI
Fondiaria's stakes in Mediobanca and RCS Mediagroup are available for sale,
Claudio Levorato, the head of Unipol shareholder Manutencoop, said in an
interview in Sunday's Corriere della Sera, as insurer Unipol gears up to take
over its troubled Fondiaria peer. Levorato said the new insurance group that
will be created was a strategic investment for the cooperative shareholders.
TECHNICOLOR
The French digital video specialist said that it has completed its capital
increase launched in mid-July and had raised 191 million euros ($235.20
million). The U.S.-based investment fund Vector Capital is now its biggest
shareholder with a 20.87 percent stake.
HUGO BOSS
The German fashion house has escaped the European debt crisis broadly
unscathed and plans to open more stores, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday,
citing the company's chief executive.
METRO
The German retailer could face further disputes with the founder of its
Media-Saturn consumer electronics chain, Erich Kellerhals, as the latter told
Der Spiegel he may challenge decision-making at a board affiliated with
Media-Saturn, the German magazine reported on Sunday, citing an interview with
Kellerhals.