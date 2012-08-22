LONDON Aug 22 European shares looked set to fall on Wednesday, following weaker showings overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, reversing the previous session's rally, with technical resistance a factor as investors await expected European Central Bank steps to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 42 to 47 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 44 to 48 points lower, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 23 to 26 points, or 0.7 percent.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 index hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.4 percent to 1,109.55 on Tuesday, albeit in thin volume, at 62 percent of its 90-day daily average.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1 percent to 2,490.27 points, testing the top of a long-term trendline formed by 2007 and 2011 peaks, seen as a major resistance level.

"With European bourses approaching key resistance levels, we would not be wholly surprised to see equities come under some modest downside in the short-term," Chris Weston, trader at IG Markets, said in a note.

"While everyone seems to be singing from the same song sheet, with the exception of the Bundesbank, the market now waits to hear any rhetoric from Jean-Claude Junker's outing to Greece and the François Hollande/Angela Merkel, Angela Merkel/Antonis Samaras meetings over the coming days."

