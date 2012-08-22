LONDON, Aug 22 European shares looked set to fall on Wednesday,
following weaker showings overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, reversing the
previous session's rally in the face of technical resistance as investors await
expected European Central Bank steps to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis.
At 0645 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC were down 0.6 to 0.9 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 42 to 47 points, or as
much as 0.8 percent.
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 index hit its highest
level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and
traders cashed in recent gains.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.4 percent to 1,109.55 on Tuesday,
albeit in thin volume, at 62 percent of its 90-day daily average.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1 percent
to 2,490.27 points, testing the top of a long-term trendline formed by 2007 and
2011 peaks, seen as a major resistance level.
"With European bourses approaching key resistance levels, we would not be
wholly surprised to see equities come under some modest downside in the
short-term," Chris Weston, trader at IG Markets, said in a note.
"While everyone seems to be singing from the same song sheet, with the
exception of the Bundesbank, the market now waits to hear any rhetoric from
Jean-Claude Junker's outing to Greece and the François Hollande/Angela Merkel,
Angela Merkel/Antonis Samaras meetings over the coming days."
COMPANY NEWS
BHP BILLITON
The global miner posted a 35 percent fall in second-half profit on
Wednesday, battered by weaker commodity prices and industrial action, and said
it was taking its Olympic Dam copper expansion plan back to the drawing board.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The U.S. Federal Reserve and Department of Justice are investigating RBS for
possible violations of sanctions with Iran, the Financial Times reported.
BT, ITV
The British telecoms company is in talks with broadcaster ITV to screen
English Premier League football matches live on terrestrial TV, the Daily
Telegraph reported.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
The supervisory board of Fresenius will look into the possibility of a fresh
takeover offer for rival hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum this week, three
people familiar with the process said.
SIEMENS
The U.S. government is looking into claims by a cyber security researcher
that flaws in software for specialized networking equipment from Siemens'
RuggedCom division could enable hackers to attack power plants and other
critical systems.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA unit, the No.4 U.S. mobile provider, will
sell a new unlimited data service for a monthly fee in a direct challenge to its
bigger rival Sprint Nextel, the only other big U.S. provider selling
unlimited services.
AXEL SPRINGER
The German publisher is looking at South-East Asia to expand, the head of
the company's international division, Ralph Buechi, told Handelsblatt.
IVG IMMOBILIEN
Germany's largest provider of commercial real estate plans to build a wind
park with a strategic partner on one of its premises, Chief Executive Wolfgang
Schaefers told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on
Wednesday.
The paper added that IVG was in talks with German wind turbine maker
Enercon, citing no sources.
AXA
The French insurer is close to a long-awaited deal to sell control of its
private equity unit to its management company, with an agreement possible as
soon as September, Financial News reported.
TELCOS/MEDIA
France's Socialist government said it would study proposals to merge its
broadcast and telecom regulators with a decision on whether changes were needed
to be made after late November.
The move, which has been floated in the past but never undertaken, would
potentially shake up how large companies like France Telecom, Vivendi
and TF1 are regulated.
HEINEKEN NV
The Dutch brewer battling to buy the Asian maker of Tiger beer forecast flat
earnings for the full year with emerging market growth helping to make up for a
first half hit by a weak western Europe and higher input costs.
DELHAIZE
The Belgian supermarket operator posted better-than expected operating
profit in the second-quarter after cost-savings and strong sales at its stores
in Belgium and the United States.
TNT EXPRESS
United Parcel Service will extend the offer period for Dutch rival
TNT Express to Nov. 9 because antitrust conditions will not be met before the
original deadline at the end of this month.
AGFA GEVAERT
The Belgian industrial printer and film maker said it sees its profit margin
continuing to improve in the coming months helped by cost cuts and price
increases for film, after its second-quarter profit met expectations.