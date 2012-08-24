PARIS, Aug 24 European stocks were set to edge lower on Friday, adding to the previous session's slide and tracking losses on Wall Street, hurt by brewing worries over global growth and as investors scale back expectations of a new round of stimulus from the Federal Reserve following comments made by a Fed member. At 0628 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index lost 1 percent on Thursday in thin volumes, losing ground for a second session in a row, as mounting concerns over the pace of the world economy prompted investors to book a portion of lofty gains made in the past four weeks. On Thursday, the Euro STOXX 50 found strong support on the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its four-week rally, at 2,411 points, which could be tested again on Friday. Below that, the index's next key support level is at 2,360, representing the 38.2 percent retracement. "The index should retrace at least 38 percent, and even 50 percent of the 'Draghi-effect' rally, so there is still time to book profits," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, a non-voting member of the Fed, said that U.S. data has been somewhat better since early this month and the minutes from Fed's latest policy meeting were "a bit stale", referring to discussions that indicated a third round of quantitative easing was in the cards. Hours later, however, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told CNBC in Hong Kong the Fed should take action to bring down unemployment, including by buying more bonds. Investors' focus will be on Spain again on Friday, after three euro zone sources told Reuters Spain is negotiating with euro zone partners over conditions for aid to bring down its borrowing costs, though the country has not made a final decision to request a bailout. Madrid's IBEX - which had jumped nearly 30 percent since comments by ECB head Mario Draghi in late July sparked expectations of fresh measures to help lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy - has lost 4.7 percent since a peak hit on Monday, although charts show the index has managed to keep its four-week upward channel intact. "(A further) pullback would be welcomed by many money managers who failed to take part in the recent move and at some stage will need to tell clients of the underperformance," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu wrote in a note. "The fear of missing out remains one of the key factors that could drive equities higher, providing of course that September goes according to plan." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.08 -0.81 % -11.41 NIKKEI 9,070.76 -1.17 % -107.36 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 494.54 -0.99 % -4.92 EUR/USD 1.2544 -0.14 % -0.0018 USD/JPY 78.60 0.17 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.669 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.373 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,664.06 -0.36 % -$5.98 US CRUDE $95.66 -0.63 % -0.61 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on dim outlook for growth US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities Japan's Nikkei retreats as Fed officials disagree PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 4-1/2 month high, Fed eyed Brent slips below $115 as economic gloom worsens Euro steady, support seen from trimming of bearish bets Copper dips on fading US stimulus hopes, Spain bailout fears TREASURIES-Bonds little changed, as traders mull Fed action COMPANY NEWS: VOPAK The world's largest independent storage tank operator reported better-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, and exceptional items, or adjusted EBIT, in the first half of 2012 and confirmed its outlook. EUROPEAN BANKS Nationalised Dutch bank ABN AMRO on Friday said second-quarter profit fell as loan impairment charges doubled, and warned of further hits this year because of the fragile state of the Dutch economy. ACKERMANS The Belgian holding company reported a 27 percent slide in first-half net profit on Friday a year on from recording sizeable negative goodwill for an acquisition. RIO TINTO The positive long-term outlook for copper remains intact, the head of the miner's copper division said on Friday, adding his voice to a chorus of mining executives reluctant to call time on the resources boom. INTESA SANPAOLO The head of the Italian bank's Luxembourg unit is being investigated by magistrates for suspected money laundering as part of a tax evasion probe, a legal source with direct knowledge of the case said on Thursday. UBS The $62 million compensation plan proposed by Nasdaq OMX Group for fallout from Facebook's botched IPO is "inadequate to address the magnitude of Nasdaq's unprecedented failures", UBS Securities LLC said in a letter to U.S. regulators.