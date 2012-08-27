LONDON, Aug 27 European shares were expected to open slightly lower on Monday, with fragile market sentiment dominated by uncertainty as to whether key central banks would launch new stimulus measures. At 0622 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent. Trading volumes were expected to be thin as the UK market, Europe's largest, was shut for a bank holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.5 percent in choppy trade. "Markets across the Asian region fell away with no fresh developments to sway judgments ahead of this week's all important meeting of the minds at (the central bankers' get-together in) Jackson Hole," GFT strategist Andrew Taylor wrote in a note. "Current moves are all about the markets' appetite for risk assets and whether the three main central banks of the world will be doing their bit to give these markets a liquidity boost." The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.4 percent on Friday after staging a late bounce when European Central Bank sources told Reuters the ECB is considering setting yield band targets under a new bond-buying programme. The index closed the week with a 1.5 percent loss - snapping its longest winning streak in seven years, which had seen it gain 20 percent in an 11-week rally - weighed down by disappointing macro data in Europe and the uncertainty around fresh monetary stimulus. Germany's Ifo business climate index, due at 0800 GMT, was expected to provide further evidence Europe's largest economy was losing its resilience to the region's crisis, confirming what hard data from the Purchasing Managers' Indicator already showed last week. Germany's most influential leading indicator of economic health was forecast to have slipped for the fourth month in a row, falling to an almost 3-1/2 year low of 102.6 from 103.3 in July. With the euro zone's fiscal woes taking a deeper toll on the global economy, Chinese premier Wen Jiabao said on Saturday that China would implement new measures aimed at stabilising export growth in the third quarter. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before Jackson Hole > Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower > Japan's Nikkei edges higher on Fed, ECB policy hopes > TREASURIES-Bond rally pauses on possible ECB move > Euro steady, seen capped by euro zone risks > Gold hits 4-1/2 month high on Fed stimulus hopes > Shanghai copper up on stimulus hopes, spot sales > Oil rises more than $1, tropical storm threatens supply MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 519 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,411.1 0.65 % 9.05 NIKKEI 9,101.8 0.34 % 31.09 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.29 % -1.42 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2506 -0.02 % -0.0002 USD/JPY 78.74 0.14 % 0.1100 10-YR US TSY 1.680 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.353 -- 0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,675. 0.35 % $5.84 8 US CRUDE $97.17 1.06 % 1.02 COMPANY NEWS THYSSENKRUPP German steelmaker plans to sell its U.S. and Brazilian mills separately for at least the book value, which is about 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion), its chief executive has told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. CARREFOUR French retailer could unveil between 500 and 600 job cuts at its various French headquarters next week, unions said on Saturday, as the company's new chief executive seeks to cut costs and turn around the company. Q-CELLS South Korea's Hanwha Corp intends to buy solar Group Q-Cells, the insolvent German group said in a statement on Sunday. EADS The aerospace and defence group is prepared to offer Switzerland 33 Eurofighter jets built in 2003 with a price tag of 3.2 billion Swiss francs to replace its fleet of ageing Northrop F-5E/F Tiger fighters, Der Sonntag newspaper reported. RENAULT The car maker is close to making announcements relating to high-end models, French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said in a joint interview with BFM-TV, RMC and Le Point. DEXIA SA Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said it believes it will need to recapitalise its Luxembourg arm before the latter's imminent sale, which could see it demanding further money from the Belgian and French governments. ALSTOM Alstom has won a turnkey contract worth about 400 million euros ($500.68 million) from Power Grid Corporation of India PGRD.NS, the French engineering group said on Monday. SANOFI The French drugmaker's rare disease division, Genzyme, said that the U.S. health regulator had asked it to redo its filing for marketing application for multiple sclerosis drug candidate Lemtrada but that no additional clinical studies were needed.