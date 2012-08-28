PARIS, Aug 28 European shares were set to fall on Tuesday,
reversing the previous session's gains as growing concerns over global growth
eclipse expectations of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve
and the European Central Bank to boost their faltering economies.
At 0629 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.5 percent.
Japan's government cut its economic assessment on Tuesday, citing a
deceleration in the United States and China on top of Europe's debt crisis, and
warned that further global slowdown posed risks to the world's third-largest
economy.
Japan's Nikkei hit a two-week closing low on Tuesday, while the
Shanghai Composite Index regained some ground late in the session after
tumbling 1.7 percent in the previous session and hitting its lowest close since
March 2009.
"The ECB buying bonds and the Fed launching a new round of quantitative
easing, that's pretty much priced in by the market at this point. What's less
priced in though is what increasingly looks like a hard landing in China. That's
becoming the main risk here," a Paris-based trader said.
Also hitting sentiment, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said late on
Monday the government's forecast for economic growth of 1.2 percent in 2013 may
have to be revised downward slightly, although forecasts from economists are
already more bearish.
The banking sector will be in focus on Tuesday after France's Credit
Agricole said quarterly net income plunged 67 percent as the French
lender took a 427 million-euro ($534 million) impairment on its stake in Italy's
Intesa Sanpaolo and its Greek Emporiki unit again weighed on results.
Investors will also keep an eye on Spain, set to publish quarterly Gross
Domestic Product breakdowns along with final data for the second quarter of 2012
at 0700 GMT. The data is expected to confirm that output fell by 0.4 percent on
a quarterly basis.
European stocks gained ground on Monday, although volumes were thin as UK
markets remained closed for a public holiday.
Stocks were boosted by comments from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Evans, who said in remarks prepared for delivery at the Hong Kong
Bankers' Club that the Fed should launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus
immediately, buying bonds for as long as it takes to produce a steady decline in
the jobless rate.
Stocks were expected to remain rangebound ahead of the annual meeting of
central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that starts on Friday. Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke has used previous such gatherings to signal further policy easing.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index is up 14 percent
since ECB President Mario Draghi said in late July he was ready to do whatever
it takes to preserve the euro, triggering expectations the central bank will
start buying Spanish and Italian bonds to lower the two countries' high
borrowing costs.
The recent rally has lifted valuation ratios to levels not seen since early
April. The broad STOXX 600 trades at 10.7 times 12-month forward
earnings, although it remains well below a 10-year average of 12.4, according to
Thomson Reuters Datastream.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,410.44 -0.05 % -0.69
NIKKEI 9,033.29 -0.57 % -52.1
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 489.77 -0.32 % -1.58
EUR/USD 1.2488 -0.09 % -0.0011
USD/JPY 78.54 -0.23 % -0.1800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.646 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.339 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,660.26 -0.2 % -$3.34
US CRUDE $95.38 -0.09 % -0.09
COMPANY NEWS:
CREDIT AGRICOLE
France's Credit Agricole said quarterly net income plunged 67
percent as the French lender took a 427 million-euro ($534 million) impairment
on its stake in Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and its Greek Emporiki unit
again weighed on results.
FRENCH BANKS
French banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole are
conducting internal inquiries into U.S. dollar payments to check whether they
are potentially in breach of American sanctions, the banks said.
EADS
Airbus won a $7 billion order to help more than triple Philippine Airlines
Inc's fleet, beating Boeing Co to a deal despite U.S. support
for Manila in a diplomatic dispute with China.
Separately, Airbus hopes to win orders to sell up to 100 A320 planes to China
when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the country this week, industry
sources said.
ROCHE, ASTRAZENECA
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said diagnostics boss Daniel O'Day
will take over as head of its dominant pharma division to replace Pascal Soriot
who is joining Astrazeneca as chief executive.
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial is interested in bidding for airports
in Brazil in 2013, El Economista reports. The company hopes a push into Brazil
could offset the problems it has faced in Britain, where regulators have cracked
down on Ferrovial's dominant position.
LUFTHANSA
Cabin crew union UFO is due to decide later on Tuesday whether to call for a
strike at Lufthansa following a 13-month dispute over pay. UFO said late on
Monday that the parties had not yet reached a result and the talks were
continuing.
VOLKSWAGEN
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on VW to positive
from stable and affirmed its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings at
'A-/A-2', saying the automaker's credit ratios look strong enough to accommodate
the acquisition of rival Porsche, which will bolster the premium/luxury segment
in VW's earnings over time.
ILIAD
The French telecoms operator has signed an accord with the European
Investment Bank (EIB) to borrow 200 million euros to finance its rollout of
high-speed broadband.
GDF SUEZ
Belgium will not reopen a nuclear power reactor which was closed over safety
concerns until at least the end of the year, the government said. Belgium halted
the 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactor operated by GDF Suez unit Electrabel earlier
this month after the discovery of suspected cracks in the core tank.