LONDON, Aug 30 European shares were expected to open lower on Thursday, as uncertainty over possible central bank action to fight the weak global economy and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis looked set to push equity markets down. At 0725 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent. Spreadbetters said European equities were likely to track overnight stock market declines in Asia, which fell on worries over an economic slowdown, while traders added that doubts over the European Central Bank's (ECB) response to the euro zone crisis could also weigh on equity markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke addresses a gathering of world central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, and the ECB then meets on Sept. 6 to consider a possible rate cut and a relaunch of its government bond buying programme to help deal with the region's economic crisis. Stock markets rallied sharply over August, after ECB head Mario Draghi promised on July 26 to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro from the region's debt problems. However, equities have failed to move much higher since then due to worries that Bernanke and the ECB may not necessarily announce an immediate launch of new stimulus measures. "With time running out to finalise all the details of its bond purchase programme before its next meeting on September 6, the market appears to be starting to price in the prospect of another bland ECB press conference lacking in specifics. Patience is certainly something the market is running thin on at the moment," IG Markets analyst Cameron Peacock writes in a note. Investors will also closely watch the results of an Italian bond auction on Thursday for further signs of the extent to which the country is being impacted by the European debt crisis, which has already resulted in a sovereign bailout of Greece and could lead to a similar rescue package for Spain. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the euro zone had an "absolute political will" to stabilise the euro currency. Merkel was speaking talks with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao in Beijing. The Euro STOXX 50's next support level is at 2,418 points, representing a long-term descending trendline formed by the index's 2011 and 2012 peaks. Below that, the next key support level is at 2,411, representing the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's rally started in late July, closely followed by another strong support level at 2,406, the neckline of a 'head and shoulders' reversal pattern. Breaking below it would confirm the pattern and could trigger a pull-back. European stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday in extremely low volumes with investors reluctant to boost their exposure to risk pending messages from central banks about any further stimulus measures. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,086.24 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 2,434.23 points. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,410.49 0.08 % 1.19 NIKKEI 8,983.78 -0.95 % -86.03 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 485.31 -0.91 % -4.48 EUR/USD 1.2549 0.16 % 0.0020 USD/JPY 78.60 -0.1 % -0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.644 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.354 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,659.01 0.19 % $3.07 US CRUDE $95.26 -0.24 % -0.23 > Asian shares hit 1-mth low, euro steady before Bernanke speech > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year > Nikkei drops as investors turn bearish before Bernanke speech > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply > Euro inches higher; Aussie hits 1-month low > Gold stuck in tight range before Fed speech > LME copper falls as China stimulus hopes fade; c.bankers eyed > Brent crude edges down toward $112, storm impact limited COMPANY NEWS: NOKIA : Samsung Electronics became the first handset maker to announce a smartphone using Microsoft's latest mobile software, making its surprise, hurried announcement just days before the highly anticipated launch of Nokia's version. CARREFOUR : Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, plans to cut up to 600 jobs in France as part of plans by new boss Georges Plassat to cut costs and put the struggling company back on track. VIVENDI : reported a slide in first-half operating profit hurt by tough competition at its French mobile phone business but on Thursday confirmed its annual profit target. PERNOD RICARD : French drinks group Pernod said it recorded its best growth since the 2008 crisis after solid Asian markets and robust demand in the United States lifted annual profit by 9 percent, beating its expectations. EADS : China signed an agreement with Germany for 50 Airbus planes worth $3.5 billion as German Chancellor Angela Merkel began her visit to China, state news agency Xinhua said, the first significant Airbus deal with China since a dispute between Beijing and the European Union over emissions trading. LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa cabin crew members will strike beginning on Friday, German trade union UFO said, potentially disrupting hundreds of flights. FERRAGAMO : Up-market Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo expects "significant" sales growth in 2012 despite weaker consumption in part of China, confirming the strength of global luxury players despite financial turmoil. EDENRED : French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred forecast that full-year operating profit would be at least as high as last year, boosted by strong growth in Latin America and despite a worsening environment in Europe.