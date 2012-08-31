LONDON, Aug 31 European shares were set for a slightly lower
open on Friday after losses in the previous day, with investors seen avoiding
strong bets before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech that could
provide hints about fresh stimulus measures.
Bernanke will likely acknowledge the U.S. central bank is actively
considering another round of monetary easing in his keynote Jackson Hole speech
later in the day, but could disappoint markets if he stops short of signaling
another bond-buying programme is imminent.
A series of better-than-expected U.S. economic numbers in the past weeks
have dimmed expectations that the Fed will take some bold measures in the near
future to help the struggling economy. Analysts said that the U.S. central bank
could announce some measures after its Sept. 12-13 policy meeting.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were down 0.1-0.3 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat.
Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.6 percent on Friday, while U.S. shares
fell 0.8 to 1.1 percent on Thursday. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed
0.8 percent lower at 1,077.93 points in the previous session after hitting a
four-week low. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.3
percent to 2,403.80 points.
"The impression that a short-term top has been created is reinforced by the
fact that at 2,490, the Euro STOXX 50 index had completed a 161.8 percent
extension of the first wave of the rally that began in early June and culminated
in July," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said.
"The latest price action suggests that a mild corrective phase has begun,
with an initial downside target of 2,359, which would equate to a 38.2 percent
retracement of the rally that began towards the end of July."
Analysts said a positive outcome form the Jackson Hole meeting could propel
European equities to scale new highs in the near term after hitting a 13-monmth
peak last week.
However, the market is unlikely to witness a steep sell-off in the event of
some disappointment from the Fed, as focus would shift to the European Central
Bank's meeting in early September to see if it takes some concrete actions to
soothe the bond market jitters.
"There are lots of ambiguities and uncertainties surrounding what the ECB
will announce next week. It may disappoint in some areas, but one should keep in
mind just how far the bank has moved over the last few months," said Philippe
Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,399.48 -0.78 % -11.01
NIKKEI 8,839.91 -1.6 % -143.87
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.08 % -0.41
EUR/USD 1.2506 0.02 % 0.0002
USD/JPY 78.43 -0.22 % -0.1700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.321 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,656.65 0.07 % $1.11
US CRUDE $94.68 0.06 % 0.06
COMPANY NEWS
HERMES
French luxury goods maker Hermes HRMS.PA on Friday slightly raised its
target for annual sales growth after posting double-digit increases in revenue
and profits across most of its markets for the first six months of the year.
LAGARDERE
The French media-to-aerospace group posted a lower first-half operating
profit but kept its full-year target as it expected the second half to be much
better than the previous half.
ILIAD
France's new mobile operator Iliad signed up a million customers in
the second quarter to take 5.4 percent of the mobile market in only six months
and pledged to hit 15 percent share in the "medium term."
ADP
Aeroports de Paris maintained its profit outlook despite posting
lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday, as weakness in core
activities clouded brisk retail and property earnings.
ZETES
The Belgian barcode and passport firm said that it expected revenues to
improve in the second half after a difficult start to the year left first-half
core profit down 41 percent.
ESSILOR
Essilor on Friday reported a 16 percent rise in first-half profits, driven
by the launch of new products, and confirmed its outlook for 2001.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa passengers face widespread flight disruption from Friday after
cabin crew representatives said they would start a series of strikes over pay
and cost-cutting measures.
VOLKSWAGEN
VW will take a breather when it comes to acquiring further brands, Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn told Handelsblatt newspaper, saying the company had
enough to do to get its 12 brands to where he wants them to be by 2018.
DEUTSCHE BANK
German services union Verdi wants to expand its influence in Deutsche Bank's
supervisory board and, following supervisory board elections in 2013, aims to
control four of the six places reserved for employee representatives in that
board, the Financial Times Deutschland reports, without citing sources.