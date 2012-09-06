LONDON, Sept 6 European shares looked set to gain on Thursday, having flirted with one-month lows in the previous session, with investors likely to shun big bets in the run-up to a European Central bank meeting at which details of a new bond-buying plan may be announced. A media report saying the ECB planned to buy unlimited amounts of short-term debt to ease the region's financial crisis prompted a late-session rally on Wednesday, but caution soon returned to the market. "We might see some sort of a disappointment today because they do not really have all the answers. But if you get some (answers), the markets will realise after a while that these bond purchases are going to go through anyway over the course of the next couple of months together with the (U.S.) Federal Reserve pumping liquidity into the system," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said. "That would be enough to sustain the rally in my view even though economic conditions remain fairly weak." The ECB has said it will take steps to ease pressure on the sovereign debt markets. Further details of the plan are expected to be revealed by ECB President Mario Draghi after Thursday's policy meeting. "ECB President Draghi's speech needs to provide a detailed execution plan of its bond buying intentions; anything that is left to market interpretation could be dangerous for such a highly anticipated release," GFT strategist Andrew Taylor said in a note. Futures for Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.2 percent by 0630 GMT, while futures for the Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 15 to 18 points, or 0.3 percent On Wednesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended flat at 1,079.24 points after touching 1,074.05, the lowest since early August, earlier in the session. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,403.4 -0.11 % -1.5 NIKKEI 8,680.5 0.01 % 0.75 MSCI ASIA -0.01 % -0.04 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.2624 0.2 % 0.0025 USD/JPY 78.39 0.03 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY 1.603 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.455 -- 0.04 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,704. 0.69 % $11.72 6 US CRUDE $96.11 0.79 % 0.75 * Shares, euro edge up on ECB bond-buying hopes * Wall St treads water, stays on ECB watch * Japan's Nikkei eases ahead of key ECB meeting * 10-year notes ease in Asia ahead of ECB * Euro rests near 2-month high, pins hopes on ECB * Gold slips on caution ahead of ECB meeting * LME copper dips; hovers near 1-1/2 month top * Brent climbs above $113 ahead of ECB meeting COMPANY NEWS VOLKSWAGEN VW's premium automaker Audi plans to invest around $1.3 billion in the first stage of its new plant in Mexico, Puebla state Governor Rafael Moreno Valle said. MAN, METRO, CONTINENTAL, LANXESS MAN AG and Metro are losing their places in the German blue-chip DAX index, to be replaced by Continental and Lanxess. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would be open to mediation but held out little hope of success as a Friday strike threat loomed in an escalating fight with cabin crew over pay and conditions. The company said it cancelled 46 flights on Thursday, most of which were long-haul flights. SOLAR INDUSTRY The European Commission said it will investigate suspected dumping of solar panels by Chinese producers, drawing a warning from China that restrictions on its solar exports would hurt the global clean energy sector. TRANSOCEAN Transocean Chief Executive Steven Newman said on Wednesday he was confident the offshore drilling contractor would ultimately overturn an operating ban upheld by a panel of three Brazilian federal judges last week. MEDIOBANCA The top Italian investment bank said its board was confidently awaiting the outcome of a judicial probe into its Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, who remains at the helm. Nagel, who is being probed for having allegedly blocked regulatory oversight during the merger, outlined his handling of a controversial insurance merger on Wednesday. PIRELLI, The Italian tyremaker Pirelli's controlling shareholder GPI said in a statement on Wednesday it may consider a capital increase of 45 million euros, which it needs to repay around 41 million euros of bank debt expiring in November 2012. LUXOTTICA The Italian eyewear maker's controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio sold up to 7 percent of the company in order to increase its market liquidity, said Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin. EDF The incident at EDF's Fessenheim nuclear power plant in eastern France is now over, with all nine employees present during the chemical reaction having returned home without injuries, the French utility said. ALCATEL-LUCENT The French telecom equipment maker will hash out details of its latest restructuring plan at a board meeting expected next week, three sources close to the matter said, after a loss-making quarter exposed the telecom equipment maker's perennial fragility. TNT EXPRESS United Parcel Service said that EU regulators are extending their review of the company's planned takeover of Dutch peer TNT Express because antitrust conditions will not be met by an earlier deadline. ARCELORMITTAL Unionized steelworkers staged rallies outside all of ArcelorMittal's plants in the United States, accusing the steelmaker of dragging its feet in talks over a new labour contract.