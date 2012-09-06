LONDON, Sept 6 European shares looked set to gain on Thursday,
having flirted with one-month lows in the previous session, with investors
likely to shun big bets in the run-up to a European Central bank meeting at
which details of a new bond-buying plan may be announced.
A media report saying the ECB planned to buy unlimited amounts of short-term
debt to ease the region's financial crisis prompted a late-session rally on
Wednesday, but caution soon returned to the market.
"We might see some sort of a disappointment today because they do not really
have all the answers. But if you get some (answers), the markets will realise
after a while that these bond purchases are going to go through anyway over the
course of the next couple of months together with the (U.S.) Federal Reserve
pumping liquidity into the system," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"That would be enough to sustain the rally in my view even though economic
conditions remain fairly weak."
The ECB has said it will take steps to ease pressure on the sovereign debt
markets. Further details of the plan are expected to be revealed by ECB
President Mario Draghi after Thursday's policy meeting.
"ECB President Draghi's speech needs to provide a detailed execution plan of
its bond buying intentions; anything that is left to market interpretation could
be dangerous for such a highly anticipated release," GFT strategist Andrew
Taylor said in a note.
Futures for Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.2
percent by 0630 GMT, while futures for the Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.1
percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to
open up 15 to 18 points, or 0.3 percent
On Wednesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended flat at 1,079.24 points after touching 1,074.05, the lowest since early
August, earlier in the session.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,403.4 -0.11 % -1.5
NIKKEI 8,680.5 0.01 % 0.75
MSCI ASIA -0.01 % -0.04
EX-JP
EUR/USD 1.2624 0.2 % 0.0025
USD/JPY 78.39 0.03 % 0.0200
10-YR US TSY 1.603 -- 0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND 1.455 -- 0.04
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,704. 0.69 % $11.72
6
US CRUDE $96.11 0.79 % 0.75
COMPANY NEWS
VOLKSWAGEN
VW's premium automaker Audi plans to invest around $1.3 billion in
the first stage of its new plant in Mexico, Puebla state Governor Rafael Moreno
Valle said.
MAN, METRO, CONTINENTAL, LANXESS
MAN AG and Metro are losing their places in the German blue-chip DAX index,
to be replaced by Continental and Lanxess.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would be open to mediation but
held out little hope of success as a Friday strike threat loomed in an
escalating fight with cabin crew over pay and conditions.
The company said it cancelled 46 flights on Thursday, most of which were
long-haul flights.
SOLAR INDUSTRY
The European Commission said it will investigate suspected dumping of solar
panels by Chinese producers, drawing a warning from China that restrictions on
its solar exports would hurt the global clean energy sector.
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean Chief Executive Steven Newman said on Wednesday he was confident
the offshore drilling contractor would ultimately overturn an operating ban
upheld by a panel of three Brazilian federal judges last week.
MEDIOBANCA
The top Italian investment bank said its board was confidently awaiting the
outcome of a judicial probe into its Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, who remains
at the helm. Nagel, who is being probed for having allegedly blocked regulatory
oversight during the merger, outlined his handling of a controversial insurance
merger on Wednesday.
PIRELLI,
The Italian tyremaker Pirelli's controlling shareholder GPI said in a
statement on Wednesday it may consider a capital increase of 45 million euros,
which it needs to repay around 41 million euros of bank debt expiring in
November 2012.
LUXOTTICA
The Italian eyewear maker's controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio
sold up to 7 percent of the company in order to increase its market liquidity,
said Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin.
EDF
The incident at EDF's Fessenheim nuclear power plant in eastern France is
now over, with all nine employees present during the chemical reaction having
returned home without injuries, the French utility said.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
The French telecom equipment maker will hash out details of its latest
restructuring plan at a board meeting expected next week, three sources close to
the matter said, after a loss-making quarter exposed the telecom equipment
maker's perennial fragility.
TNT EXPRESS
United Parcel Service said that EU regulators are extending their
review of the company's planned takeover of Dutch peer TNT Express because
antitrust conditions will not be met by an earlier deadline.
ARCELORMITTAL
Unionized steelworkers staged rallies outside all of ArcelorMittal's
plants in the United States, accusing the steelmaker of dragging its feet in
talks over a new labour contract.