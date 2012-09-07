PARIS, Sept 7 European shares were set to inch higher on Friday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally sparked by the ECB's bond buying programme, as investors bet all-important U.S. monthly payrolls data will show improvement in the jobs market. Also boosting sentiment on Friday, China gave the green light for 60 infrastructure projects this week worth more than 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion), or 2.1 percent of China's economy, while data showed German exports unexpectedly edged up in July and imports rose even more, a sign that Europe's largest economy remains relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis. At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.8 percent. U.S. employers are expected to have increased payrolls by 125,000 workers last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, although data showed earlier this week that U.S. private employers added a better-than-expected 201,000 jobs in August, triggering hopes of forecast-beating figures in Friday's payrolls. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 2.4 percent on Thursday in strong volumes as the ECB said it will launch a potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower borrowing costs for debt-laden countries in a bid to draw a line under the crisis. "It's hard to see how the ECB could do more given the legal and political constraints that condition its actions. Let's see now when, and under which conditions, Spain will request a bailout, that should be the next big step here," a Paris-based trader says. On Thursday, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy showed no rush to seek a bailout that would come with tough conditions for recession-hit Spain. Wall Street's S&P 500 surged 2 percent on Thursday and hit its highest level since May 2008, buoyed by the ECB plan, while recently-hammered Chinese shares rallied on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite soaring 3.9 percent, following news of major infrastructure project approvals, adding to signs that Beijing is accelerating spending to bolster growth. "This signal from Chinese policy makers reminds us all that they still have plenty of tricks up their sleeves and still learning how to use them," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor wrote in a note. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,432.12 2.04 % 28.68 NIKKEI 8,871.65 2.2 % 191.08 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 491.70 2.33 % 11.18 EUR/USD 1.2642 0.11 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 78.95 0.13 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.690 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.570 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,692.61 -0.5 % -$8.43 US CRUDE $95.31 -0.23 % -0.22 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise after ECB, focus on payrolls > Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data > Japan's Nikkei jumps on ECB bond plan > Euro steady near 2-mth high, buoyed by ECB bond plan > Gold retreats as US jobs data dims stimulus hopes > Copper inches up after ECB, U.S. jobs eyed > Brent falls below $113 ahead of U.S. jobs data COMPANY NEWS: PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, SOLVAY PSA Peugeot Citroen will be dropped from France's main CAC-40 index, the latest in a series of setbacks for Europe's No. 2 automaker by volume. Belgian chemicals maker Solvay was added to the index as a replacement. DEUTSCHE POST The German government is shrinking its holding in Deutsche Post to a quarter by selling a 5 percent stake in the former mail monopoly for about 950 million euros ($1.2 billion). EDF The state-controlled French utility company said it had boosted its stake in Italian utility Edison to 99.5 percent and that Edison would be delisted as of Sept. 11. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA Cabin crews at Germany's biggest airline started a 24 hours strike on Friday. Lufthansa has cut 1,200 flights as a result. DEUTSCHE BANK The bank is planning to cut more jobs than previously planned as part of a strategy review to be unveiled next week, Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources. Related news VOLKSWAGEN The carmaker has reduced its sales forecast for 2012 by 300,000 vehicles, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources. Related news THYSSENKRUPP ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas division will make a loss of 1 billion euros this year, FTD reported, citing company insiders, although this will not affect the steelmaker's forecast for overall profit of adjusted EBIT in the mid hundreds of millions range. UBS A U.S. regulator has sued UBS accusing the Swiss bank of violating federal and state laws through misrepresentations in the sale of mortgage-backed securities to two credit unions that later failed, according to a court filing. EADS The European aerospace group on Thursday named Airbus sales head John Leahy to its executive committee, which sets strategy for the European commercial and military aviation group. PRYSMIAN The world's largest cable maker said it had agreed to buy 100 percent of Britain's Global Marine Systems Energy (GME) for about 53 million euros ($67 million).