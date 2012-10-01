PARIS, Oct 1 European stocks are set to open lower on Monday,
adding to the previous session's losses on mounting concerns over Spain's
economic crisis and as data signalled further evidence of slowing growth in
China.
At 0634 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were flat to down 0.4 percent.
Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Saturday the 2012 public
deficit would reach 7.4 percent of gross domestic product, when transfers to aid
its struggling banks are included, above the original deficit target of 6.3
percent of GDP for this year.
An independent report showed on Friday that Spanish banks will need a total
of 59.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in extra capital to be able to face a
serious economic downturn.
Fuelling worries over the pace of global growth, China's official
manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed factory activity
contracted for a second month in September and a survey of Japan's big
manufacturers showed sentiment worsening over the past three months.
The closely-watched China survey signalled that the world's second-biggest
economy probably suffered a seventh straight quarter of slowing
growth.
On Friday, European shares ended the quarter with a whimper as fund managers
booked gains on stocks that drove a strong rally over the last three months,
with the Euro STOXX 50 losing 2.1 percent on the session, while
managing to post its best quarterly performance in three years.
"We've turned to 'reduce' from 'neutral' on the Euro STOXX 50," Aurel BGC
chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
"It broke a strong support at 2,490 points, and now the next target is
2,405 and 2,375. The market is poised to retrace at least half of the gains made
between July 25 and Sept 14."
Aerospace and defense firms EADS and BAE, which are in
merger talks, will be in the spotlight after key EADS shareholder Lagardere
said conditions attached to the planned tie-up were unsatisfactory and
called on management to reexamine the project.
The banking sector will also be in focus after Credit Agricole
confirmed on Monday that it was in exclusive talks to sell the whole of its
Greek Emporiki unit to Alpha Bank.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,440.67 -0.45 % -6.48
NIKKEI 8,796.51 -0.83 % -73.65
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 517.70 -0.25 % -1.30
EUR/USD 1.2843 -0.09 % -0.0011
USD/JPY 77.83 -0.09 % -0.0700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.622 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.448 -- 0.03
SPOT GOLD $1,766.19 -0.25 % -$4.50
US CRUDE $91.52 -0.73 % -0.67
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, oil fall on Spain, growth worries
> Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010
> Nikkei falls to near 3-week low on global growth worries
> TREASURIES-US 10-year notes edge higher as equities falter
> FOREX-Euro slips to three-week low as Spain fears persist
> PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower as Spain worries weigh on euro
> Copper slips on global growth worries; China PMI weighs
> Brent crude slips below $112 as global worries weigh
COMPANY NEWS:
EADS, BAE, LAGARDERE
Key French EADS shareholder Lagardere said on Monday the conditions attached
to a planned merger of the European aerospace group with Britain's BAE Systems
were unsatisfactory and called on management to reexamine the project.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole confirmed on Monday that it was in exclusive talks to sell
the whole of its Greek Emporiki unit to Alpha Bank as the French bank
seeks to pull out of the debt-stricken country.
SPANISH BANKS
Spanish banks will need a total of 59.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in
extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent report
said on Friday, removing a major obstacle in the way of an international bailout
for Madrid.
POPULAR
The board of Spain's Banco Popular has approved a capital hike of up
to 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion), a source close to the process said on
Sunday, after an audit showed the bank had capital needs up to 3.2 billion
euros.
SANTANDER
The Mexican arm of Spain's Banco Santander said on Friday that the
underwriters of its dual-country offering, launched earlier this week, have
exercised their greenshoe.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica will kick off the planned listing of part of its German
mobile phone business next week with a pitch to investors based on the strength
of the local market and a dividend, three people familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank on Saturday declined to comment on a magazine report that it
planned to pay no dividend for its 2013 financial year.
SIEMENS
Siemens has emerged as favourite to buy Finmeccanica unit
AnsaldoEnergia, two people close to the situation said, as the Italian company
continues to streamline its operations.
RWE, E.ON
U.S. energy transmission developer Anbaric is mulling taking a stake in
German power grid operator TenneT and wants to invest around $4
billion, a Wirtschaftswoche reported.
SAP
The U.S. Department of Justice and the UK office of Fair Trading approved
SAP's takeover of Ariba Inc. on Friday, allowing SAP to open a new
front in its battle with Oracle for the internet-based cloud computing
market.
TRANSOCEAN
A Brazilian court overturned an injunction to suspend off-shore drilling by
rig operator Transocean , accepting that it could have caused billions of
dollars in lost revenue for the government and the state-led oil firm Petrobras
.
TELECOM ITALIA
Chairman Franco Bernabe denied on Saturday media reports about a possible
creation of a holding for the reorganisation of the group, according to La
Repubblica on Sunday.