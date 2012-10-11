LONDON, Oct 11 European equities were set to fall for a fourth
straight session on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with
concerns about weaker corporate earnings and global growth seen pushing shares
towards one-month lows.
U.S. shares fell in the previous session, digesting disappointing news from
Chevron and Alcoa as earnings season got under way. Alcoa, which
posted a quarterly loss late on Tuesday, cut its outlook for global aluminum
demand, citing a slowdown in China.
Analysts said that U.S. company results gave an early hint about European
earnings, which will gather pace in the second half of October.
"The third-quarter earnings season in Europe is definitely going to be very
difficult. We can't escape from recession and austerity in the region. Your home
economy is struggling as well as demand from the rest of the world dropping
back," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.
SmartEstimates from Thomson Reuters StarMine show the July-September
quarterly results could deliver an average negative earnings surprise from Euro
STOXX 50 companies of 1.6 percent as companies faced a slowdown in
economic growth.
The stock market is also expected to show a knee-jerk negative reaction to
Standard & Poor's move to cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just
above junk status. However, some analysts said that could prompt the country to
seek a bailout, which could be positive for the stock markets.
"Investors believe this may be the straw that breaks the camel's back, as
the higher bond yields expected to result from the downgrade could force the
Spanish government to finally request a bailout," Capital Spreads said in a
note.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were down 0.3 to 0.7 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.3 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent at 1,090.03 points on
Wednesday. A further drop of about 2 points would be the lowest level for the
index in more than a month.
Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent on Thursday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0638 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,432.56 -0.62 % -8.92
NIKKEI 8,546.78 -0.58 % -49.45
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.5 % -2.57
EUR/USD 1.2862 -0.09 % -0.0012
USD/JPY 77.97 -0.26 % -0.2000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.677 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.454 -- -0.06
SPOT GOLD $1,765.36 0.19 % $3.42
US CRUDE $91.49 0.26 % 0.24
COMPANY NEWS
CARREFOUR
Europe's biggest retailer said third-quarter like-for-like sales rose 0.2
percent as demand in austerity-hit Italy and Spain remained weak but its core
French market showed signs of improvement.
BAE SYSTEMS
Britain's BAE Systems said on Thursday it was trading in line with
expectations but noted that it faces uncertainty in its core United States
market where a new government will have to tackle its federal deficit.
EADS, LAGARDERE
Europe's two biggest aerospace firms will go back to the drawing board to
find new strategies after Germany stymied the world's biggest arms and aviation
company merger. [ID:nL6E8LAOPN
Lagardere, the French media group, owner of 7.5 percent of EADS, renewed its
support in the management of the Airbus maker after its merger talks with BAE
Systems failed.
SIEMENS
Germany's Siemens may outline job cuts and office closures on Thursday to
stop profits sliding as customers put off ordering engineering equipment because
of Europe's economic crisis.
BURBERRY,
The British fashion house, which warned on profit last month, confirmed
retail sales growth slowed sharply in its second quarter as demand eased in the
UK and China.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank set a price of 175 pence per share for the stock market listing of
insurer Direct Line, close to the middle of the range originally set and valuing
the business at 2.6 billion pounds ($4.2 billion).
SANOFI
The French drug maker has dropped plans to exit its research laboratory in
the southern town of Toulouse as part of a reorganisation of its French research
operations, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said.
RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
Europe's car market will not really recover without EU-led coordination of
capacity cuts, Fiat and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
said, in an apparent back-track on comments he made at the Paris auto show last
month.
GDF SUEZ
GDF Suez' Belgian unit Electrabel said that it has closed its 350 MW
combined-cycle gas turbine plant at Saint-Ghislain, near the French border,
after an explosion earlier in the day.
ING
Pan Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd has agreed to buy ING's Malaysian insurance
operations for $1.73 billion in cash, handing the Dutch financial services firm
its first deal in a nine-month drive to sell off Asian assets.
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish stainless steel maker's chief executive Mika Seitovirta and
other top management receive bonuses to keep them in the company as it is
acquiring ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit, daily Helsingin Sanomat
reported.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
The shares of wireless service provider MetroPCS closed down 4 about
percent on Wednesday after a source said Sprint Nextel Corp is still
weighing whether to make a counter bid for the company.