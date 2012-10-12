LONDON, Oct 12 European stocks were set to open slightly lower
on Friday as expectations for a weak earnings season and lingering uncertainty
about Spain's debt crisis kept investors on the back foot after healthy gains in
the previous session.
At 0615 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC
were down 0.4 percent while contracts for Germany's DAX were down 0.2
percent. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15
to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent.
A rally in U.S. stocks faded in late trade on Thursday and other assets that
depend on the economic cycle, such as copper, edged lower on Friday in a sign
investor sentiment towards growth remained subdued as much of Europe is mired in
a recession and growth in China slows .
"Everybody is as long as they're going to be in this defensive mode and
would not wish to sell (the market)," Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at
Hobart Capital Markets, said.
"When everybody's got it, all you're going to get is this sideways erosion
of performance. The problem is there's no great 'light bulb moment' to make
everyone cut."
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 equity index rose 1.2
percent on Thursday, rebounding from technical support in the 2,450 area,
corresponding to its most recent low in late September, but was still poised for
a weekly loss of around 1.7 percent.
Hobart's Haque estimated investors who bought the market during last week's
rally, which saw the Euro STOXX 50 rise 3.1 percent, would only start cutting
their holdings significantly after a 3-5 percent loss on their position.
The euro zone index was down 4.1 percent from a six-month high hit in
mid-September, when intervention pledges by the European Central Bank to help
debt-laden countries had fuelled a 26 percent rally from late July.
Spain's hesitance to apply for a bailout, which would pave the way for the
ECB intervention, has since unnerved investors, who have turned their focus to
the bleak outlook for the European economy and corporate profits in the upcoming
reporting season.
Euro zone industrial output figures, due at 0900 GMT, were forecast to show
factories in the region cut output by 0.4 percent in August from the previous
month, according to a Reuters poll, although market expectations for a stronger
reading were rising after estimate-beating figures from individual countries
earlier this week.
Investor focus was likely to move to the United States later in the day,
when banks JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo unveil third-quarter
results at 1000 GMT and 1100 GMT, respectively.
"For the day ahead, attention will likely shift to the U.S. earnings
reports, with JP Morgan and Wells Fargo in focus while uncertainty about the
Spanish bailout will remain as a significant downside risk in Eurozone, leaving
sentiment cautious," Credit Agricole says in a note.
"Eurozone industrial production will likely print a better outcome than we
expected one week ago for August."
Credit Agricole expects the reading to show a 0.8 percent rebound month on
month.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 615
GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET
CHG
S&P 500 1,432. 0.02 % 0.28
4
NIKKEI 8,534. -0.15 % -12.66
2
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ000 0.31 % 1.61
EX-JP PUS>
EUR/USD 1.2937 0.09 % 0.0011
USD/JPY 78.40 0.1 % 0.0800
10-YR US <US10YT=RR 1.686 -- 0.02
TSY YLD
10-YR BUND <EU10YT=RR 1.482 -- 0.00
YLD
SPOT GOLD $1,770 0.12 % $2.20
39
US CRUDE $92.31 0.26 % 0.24
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, set for losing week
> Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains
> Nikkei flat; slump in Softbank offset by weaker yen
> U.S. Treasuries gain as Europe worries continue
> Euro steadies, yen retreats as risk aversion eases
> Gold flat, set for biggest weekly loss in 2 mths
> Copper down, eyes weekly loss on growth worries
> Brent above $115, eyes best week in two months
COMPANY NEWS
THYSSENKRUPP
Japan's JFE holdings' core steel unit, JFE Steel, is weighing plans to bid
for ThyssenKrupp AG's North American steel operations, according to Nikkei.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Japan's Softbank Corp is looking to buy about 70 percent of Sprint
Nextel Corp. It might use Sprint as a vehicle to make a run at MetroPCS
, which has agreed to merge with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA.
AKZONOBEL
The chief executive of The Dutch paints company has not yet returned from
medical leave, and the firm's supervisory board will convene next week to
discuss the latest medical advice, AkzoNobel said.
TELIASONERA
Russian mobile operator MegaFon said on Thursday the make-up of its board
would reflect its focus on good corporate governance, as it sought to attract
investors for its planned initial public offering (IPO) after Goldman Sachs
dropped out as an underwriter.
ENI
Italian oil and gas group Eni expects its operations in Africa, including
its jumbo find in Mozambique, to underpin long-term growth as it presses ahead
with plans to shift its focus to exploration and production.
IBERDROLA
The Spanish power firm will target between 4 billion and 6 billion euros of
asset disposals and aim to keep its dividend when it presents 2012-2014 guidance
on Oct. 24, El Economista reported, without naming sources.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica has completed a financial restructuring of its German O2-branded
subsidiary ahead of the unit's share offer later this month, with over 4 billion
euros of cash moved to the Spanish parent, two people familiar with the process
said on Thursday.
ARSEUS
Belgian medical equipment supplies company Arseus confirmed its outlook for
2012, after a stronger-than-expected performance of its medical IT unit made up
for a decline in revenues at its medical supplies business.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday its multiple sclerosis
drug Gilenya showed "significant early effect" in reducing brain volume loss at
six months, according to a new analysis of two late-stage studies.
DAIMLER
Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Aabar sold the remainder of its 3.07
percent stake in Daimler worth about 1.25 billion euros ($1.6 billion) on Oct.
5, the German automotive group said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
PORSCHE
VOLKSWAGEN
The holding company of German carmaker Porsche has received a fresh lawsuit
from the family of a deceased industrialist, linked to its 2008 attempt to take
over Volkswagen.
VOLVO
The Swedish truck maker will invest $500 million in Brazil over the next
three years to expand production, renewing and expanding its truck lineup after
a challenging year for the local market, Chief Executive Olof Persson said on
Thursday during a visit to Brazil.
EDF
The French utility's 1300-megawatt (MW) Saint-Alban 1 nuclear reactor
stopped for an unplanned outage at 1700 GMT on Thursday, French power grid RTE
said on its website.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
An Air France-KLM flight from Paris to New York was forced to turn back to
Charles de Gaulle airport due to a "minor technical problem" with the plane's
windshield, a spokesman for the airline said.
GEOX
The shoemaker has signed a partnership agreement with distributor RI Qing in
China as part of its international expansion plans, the company said in an
emailed statement on Thursday.