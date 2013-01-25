LONDON, Jan 25 European shares were set to fall on Friday, with a cautious tone on spending from Samsung and a sharp drop in Apple shares seen hurting tech stocks, and some investors taking profits on a major index's 23-month highs. South Korea's Samsung Electronics turned cautious on spending for the first time since the global financial crisis as demand for computer chips wanes and the smartphone market slows. In the United States, Apple shares dropped more than 12 percent, a day after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's forecast as iPhone sales were poorer than expected. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 18 to 22 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 11 to 14 points, or as much as 0.4 percent. On Thursday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.3 percent higher at 1,171.06 points after hitting 1,171.78 earlier in the session, its best level since early March 2011. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0643 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,494.82 0 % 0.01 NIKKEI 10,926.65 2.88 % 305.78 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 553.14 -0.73 % -4.07 EUR/USD 1.3364 -0.07 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 90.54 0.23 % 0.2100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.860 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.568 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,670.16 0.17 % $2.80 US CRUDE $95.95 0 % 0.00 * Asian shares down; Seoul hit by weak techs * Nikkei gains 2 pct on weak yen but headed to weekly loss * Yen hits new low, focus on Japan's reflationary policies * Copper inches up on solid U.S., China factory data * Brent holds just above $113 on promising US, China data * Bonds slip slightly in Asia after U.S. data