LONDON, Feb 18 Europe's major stock markets are seen mixed at the open of trading on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters, with some dealers expecting investors to take a cautious approach following the G20 meeting this weekend. Financial spreadbetters saw Britain's FTSE 100 ranging from down by as much as 5 points, or 0.08 percent lower, to trading unchanged at the open. They saw Germany's DAX ranging from down by as much as 3 points, or 0.04 percent lower, to up by as much as 2 points or 0.03 percent higher, while France's CAC-40 was seen falling as much as 4 points, or 0.1 percent lower. The Group of 20 nations declared on Saturday there would be no currency war and deferred plans to set new debt-cutting targets, underlining broad concern about the fragile state of the world economy. "Markets closed flat on Friday as the G20 meeting got underway as traders remained cautious of any moves that escalated the tension surrounding the brewing currency war," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a research note. "However, expectations that Japan would receive a ticking off never materialised and they looked to have avoided any serious backlash for their ultra easy monetary policy. With the threat of a currency war appeased for now, bulls may emulate Asian markets and go on the offensive," he added. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,519.79 -0.1 % -1.59 NIKKEI 11,407.8 2.09 % 234.04 7 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 557.00 -0.18 % -1.01 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.3344 -0.1 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 93.99 0.55 % 0.5100 10-YR US TSY 2.005 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.653 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,614.5 0.34 % $5.45 1 US CRUDE $95.66 -0.21 % -0.20 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks rally, Yen resumes fall after G20 > US STOCKS-Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week > Nikkei jumps, led by financials, exporters after Japan avoids G20 criticism > Brent steadies below $118, supported by global growth hopes