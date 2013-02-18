LONDON, Feb 18 Europe's major stock markets are seen mixed at
the open of trading on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters, with some
dealers expecting investors to take a cautious approach following the G20
meeting this weekend.
Financial spreadbetters saw Britain's FTSE 100 ranging from down by
as much as 5 points, or 0.08 percent lower, to trading unchanged at the open.
They saw Germany's DAX ranging from down by as much as 3 points, or
0.04 percent lower, to up by as much as 2 points or 0.03 percent higher, while
France's CAC-40 was seen falling as much as 4 points, or 0.1 percent
lower.
The Group of 20 nations declared on Saturday there would be no currency war
and deferred plans to set new debt-cutting targets, underlining broad concern
about the fragile state of the world economy.
"Markets closed flat on Friday as the G20 meeting got underway as traders
remained cautious of any moves that escalated the tension surrounding the
brewing currency war," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a
research note.
"However, expectations that Japan would receive a ticking off never
materialised and they looked to have avoided any serious backlash for their
ultra easy monetary policy. With the threat of a currency war appeased for now,
bulls may emulate Asian markets and go on the offensive," he added.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,519.79 -0.1 % -1.59
NIKKEI 11,407.8 2.09 % 234.04
7
MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 557.00 -0.18 % -1.01
EX-JP US>
EUR/USD 1.3344 -0.1 % -0.0014
USD/JPY 93.99 0.55 % 0.5100
10-YR US TSY 2.005 -- 0.00
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 1.653 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,614.5 0.34 % $5.45
1
US CRUDE $95.66 -0.21 % -0.20
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks rally, Yen resumes fall after G20
> US STOCKS-Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week
> Nikkei jumps, led by financials, exporters after Japan avoids G20 criticism
> US STOCKS-Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week
> Nikkei jumps, led by financials, exporters after Japan avoids G20 criticism
> Nikkei jumps, led by financials, exporters after Japan avoids G20 criticism
> Nikkei jumps, led by financials, exporters after Japan avoids G20 criticism
> Brent steadies below $118, supported by global growth hopes