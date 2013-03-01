LONDON, March 1 European stocks were seen opening lower on Friday as lacklustre Chinese economic data and looming spending cuts in the United States sapped appetite for equities after a strong two-day run. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Britain's FTSE 100 were down 0.5 percent at 07.23, with contracts on Germany's DAX and France's CAC down 0.3-0.4 percent. Shares in the Asia-Pacific region, with the exception of Japan, and the prices of copper and oil fell overnight after data confirmed China's factory growth cooled to multi-month lows in February, highlighting the patchiness of the country's economic recovery. The data set a cautious market backdrop ahead of a flurry of manufacturing reports in the euro zone and the United States later on Friday. Wall Street ended slightly lower after a late dip, with the Dow Jones Transportation Average closing off an intraday all-time high as investors were happy to take profit on a rally so far this year before a political deadline to avoid automatic spending cuts on Friday. "Sentiment was generally healthy yesterday ... though a late sell-off in U.S. equities suggests that there could be some consolidation ahead as U.S. automatic spending cut looks set to kick in," Credit Agricole said in a note. Absent a highly unlikely last-ditch deal, the $85 billion in cuts across federal government agencies start late on Friday, although investors believed continued support from the Federal Reserve would reduce their economic damage. The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 rose 1.4 percent in the past two days, to close at 2,633.55 points on Thursday, helped by pledges by the Fed and the European Central Bank to provide continued monetary support. Philippe Delabarre, an analyst at Trading Central, said that from a technical point of view, the index still had scope for more gains. "As long as prices are above (this week's bottom around) 2,560, our target is 2,700 points, the index's Feb. 25 top," Delabarre said. A break below 2,560 could see the Euro STOXX 500 fall to 2,522 and 2,500 points, he added. The Euro STOXX 50 suffered its first monthly loss since May 2012 in February as concerns about political instability in debt laden Italy and underwhelming corporate results dented sentiment. After indecisive elections on Feb 24-25, Italian parties have yet to reach an agreement to form a government, casting shadows over the country's ability to stay the reform course. Spreadbetter IG expected Italy's FTSE MIB to open 0.6 percent lower and volume on the index could be muted as a planned financial transaction tax kicks in. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0726 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,514.68 -0.09 % -1.31 NIKKEI 11,606.38 0.41 % 47.02 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 555.20 0 % -0.02 EUR/USD 1.3065 0.07 % 0.0009 USD/JPY 92.47 -0.06 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.872 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.448 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,580.71 0.06 % $0.95 US CRUDE $91.80 -0.27 % -0.25 > Asian shares capped by China PMI slip, US budget worry > Wall St ends flat after late fade; S&P up for 4th month > Nikkei edges up on reflation plays, China PMI dents exporters > U.S. bond prices rise, spending cuts in focus > Euro firms vs dollar, yen but gains seen limited > Gold heads for 3rd week of loss; physical buying supports > London copper hits 2-month low, China factory data drags > Brent slips towards $111 on uncertainty over China recovery COMPANY NEWS FIAT Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of both Fiat and its majority-owned Chrysler Group LLC unit, said he sees a 50 percent chance that Chrysler will go public but would prefer that it be fully merged with Fiat. SWISS BANKS Switzerland's chief finance diplomat urged caution in a domestic debate on automating the exchange of data on alleged tax cheats, saying the system may not win the favour worldwide that it has in most of the European Union. NOVARTIS The European Commission has approved Novartis' drug Ilaris for patients with an often painful form of inflammatory arthritis, the drugmaker said on Friday. VIVENDI The conglomerate could put the sale of its Brazilian phone and broadband Internet company GVT SA on hold as bids are coming short of the asking price of 7 billion euros to 8 billion euros, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. Vivendi's French telecom unit, SFR, expects to post core profit of 2.8 billion euros ($3.66 billion) in 2015, down from a forecast 2.9 billion this year, Les Echos newspaper reported. SODEXO The company is boosting its focus on services outside of its core catering business and betting on emerging markets to drive growth as it braces for more difficult times in Europe. THALES Europe's largest defence electronics group predicted operating profit would grow 5-8 percent in 2013 on the back of stable sales, as growth in its civil business and emerging markets offsets weakness in defence. AREVA The French nuclear group still expects to sell 10 nuclear reactors by 2016, despite a string of disappointments in the past months, its chief executive officer said. VESTAS Danish wind turbine maker Vestas was selected as the preferred supplier for the Burgos wind project in the Philippines, the firm said. The selection, however, did not yet mean a firm and unconditional order from Burgos, a 30 megawatt project at the northern tip of the country.