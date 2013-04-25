PARIS, April 25 European stocks are seen mixed on Thursday, taking a breather following strong gains made in the past two sessions, with investors scanning through corporate results to see the impact of the region's economic downturn. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 7 to 8 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 points lower, or down 0.1 percent. Banco de Sabadell, Spain's fifth-biggest bank, posted forecast-beating profit, boosted by trading gains and a drop in operating expenses, while Germany's Software AG reported a drop in profit as it spent more on marketing and announced an acquisition. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 4.9 percent so far this week, on track to record its biggest weekly gain since November. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0538 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,578.79 0 % 0.01 NIKKEI 13,957.31 0.82 % 113.85 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 545.76 0.91 % 4.91 EUR/USD 1.3048 0.25 % 0.0033 USD/JPY 99.36 -0.11 % -0.1100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.710 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.239 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,443.36 0.88 % $12.56 US CRUDE $91.87 0.48 % 0.44 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up, weak durable orders stall dollar > US STOCKS-Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble > Nikkei inches up to near 5-yr highs on weak yen; Canon, Nintendo sag > FOREX-Euro bounces back from Ifo-inspired lows on shortcovering > PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 1-week high, cenbank purchases aid > METALS-Copper at 1-week high as shorts cover on policy-easing hopes > Brent climbs above $102, hits 10-day peak on US demand hopes