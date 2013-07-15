LONDON, July 15 European stocks were seen edging higher at the open on Monday as in-line economic data from China eased concerns about a growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. At 0639 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.5 percent, while contracts for Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE 100 and for France's CAC were up 0.3 percent. The Chinese economy expanded by 7.5 percent in the second quarter, or as much as analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, bringing some relief to investors after recent, disappointing data and bearish outlook comments, including from finance minister Lou Jiwei on Friday. "There was the perception the finance minister was preparing the market for bad news and that hasn't happened," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said. "On balance, (that was) a bit of a side relief." He expected Britain's FTSE 100, which ended up 0.6 percent at 6,543.41 in the previous session, to test 6,600 points on Monday. Asian stocks and copper prices erased early losses and oil futures advanced after the data. Providing further support to investor sentiment, the U.S. Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index ended Friday's session at record closing highs, even though the point and percentage gains for the day were slim. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 closed down 0.2 percent at 2,674.87 points on Friday, but still recorded its biggest weekly gain since March at 3 percent. Over the last three weeks, the index halved the losses recorded between May and June, helped by reassuring comments from central bankers over future monetary stimulus, and it now stood roughly 5 percent away from a nearly 5-year high hit in May. GLAXOSMITHKLINE The British drugmaker used travel agencies and consultancies as vehicles to bribe Chinese officials and doctors to illegally boost the sales prices of its medicines in China, police said on Monday. ROCHE Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a transaction that if successful would be the largest healthcare deal of the year, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Roche said on Monday it had received conditional approval from the European Commission for Erivedge, a drug used to treat adults with basal cell carcinoma, a disfiguring form of skin cancer. For more, click on: G4S The British security firm has held talks with large investors about the prospects for tapping them for cash, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO British American Tobacco Kenya posted a 11 percent jump in first half pretax profit to 2.2 billion shillings ($25.24 million) due to higher sales and prices. INVENSYS U.S. General Electric is gearing up for a 3.5 billion pound ($5.3 billion) counterbid for British engineer Invensys that would trump last week's offer from France's Schneider Electric, a newspaper said on Sunday. RED ELECTRICA The Spanish grid operator Red Electrica said on Monday it estimated that the country's new energy reform would hit its regulated revenues by about 100 million euros ($130.53 million) in 2013. SEB The Swedish bank posted a much sharper than expected rise in second quarter operating earnings and said business sentiment had strengthened in the quarter. Operating profit rose to 4.78 billion crowns ($715 million) to come in well above even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. For more on the company, double click H&M The Swedish clothing retailer is set to publish June sales figures at 0600 GMT. Like-for-like sales are seen up 4 percent year-on-year in the month, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. For the full poll, double click For more on the company, double click