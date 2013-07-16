LONDON, July 16 European stocks are seen opening steady on
Tuesday, consolidating a sharp upward move over the last three weeks, with
traders looking to closely watched German sentiment data and earnings for
direction.
At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent
higher.
The German ZEW index, a snapshot of German investor sentiment, could help to
provide direction, and is seen rising to 39.6, which would indicate a third
straight month of growing confidence in the euro zone's biggest economy and
could provide a catalyst for more gains on the DAX.
Clive Lambert, technical analyst at FuturesTechs said the next target for
futures on the German index lay around 60 points above current levels.
"8295.5 was the last high failure in the down trend from the May high so
it's this that the bulls will want to surmount," he said in a trading note.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst closed 0.4 percent higher on Monday,
extending a recovery from 2013 lows to take gains since June 25 to 7.7 percent,
with banks among the top performers.
Banks may be in focus again as Goldman Sachs reports earnings, with
the European sector already having benefited from above expectation reports from
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan over the last couple
of sessions.
"Earnings season has been pretty good, and that's backing up the story that
the U.S. economy is recovering without overheating," Joe Rundle, head of trading
at ETX Capital, said.
"As long as there's a recovery in the United States there's a hope that it
can help drag the (euro zone) region out of recession."
Coca-Cola and Yahoo also report, and are seen as bellwethers
for beverage and technology sectors. In Europe, where the earnings season is yet
to pick up steam, L'Oreal highlights the day's reports.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,682.50 0.14 % 2.31
NIKKEI 14,599.12 0.64 % 92.87
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 517.58 -0.02 % -0.12
EUR/USD 1.3086 0.18 % 0.0024
USD/JPY 99.76 -0.09 % -0.0900
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.552 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.576 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,280.56 -0.11 % -$1.43
US CRUDE $106.13 -0.18 % -0.19
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up; RBA minutes lift Aussie
> S&P 500 gains for an 8th day, boosted by Citigroup
> Nikkei rises to 7-1/2-week high on strong global lead
> TREASURIES -U.S. bond prices rise as retail sales disappoint
> Dollar treads recovery path as more Bernanke comments loom
> PRECIOUS-Gold marks time before Bernanke testimony
> METALS-London copper edges up on U.S. stimulus hopes
> Brent holds near $109;US crude stocks set for 3rd weekly fall
COMPANY NEWS
SCHNEIDER
France's Schneider Electric has left the door ajar to rival bidders by
offering shares with its 3.3 billion pound ($4.98 billion) takeover proposal for
Invensys because many of the UK engineer's investors would be prefer an
all-cash offer.
RIO TINTO
The miner reports second quarter global iron ore production at 66 million
tonnes and says 2013 production guidance is unchanged at approximately 265
million tonnes.
GLENCORE XSTRATA
The company said it will halt production of iron ore in Australia next
month, citing deteriorating market conditions and ending a two-year experiment
to gain a toehold in the sector.
MICHELIN
The tyremaker said European sales to carmakers rose 2 percent industry-wide
in June and replacement demand grew 3 percent year-on-year.
EDF
The French utility said it had signed a partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi
to build four onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 72
megawatts.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, ORANGE
Germany's Deutsche Telekom is keeping its options open as to
whether it floats or sells EE, its joint venture with French rival Orange, an
German executive said on Monday.
DAIMLER
U.S. safety regulators have opened a probe of an estimated 218,000 Mercedes
C-Class sedans after receiving consumer complaints claiming a failure of rear
turn signals and brake lights.
SWEDBANK
The bank posted second-quarter operating earnings of 4.39 billion Swedish
crowns ($656.15 million), down from 4.54 billion a year ago and below the mean
forecast for a profit of 4.60 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
SKF
Top global bearings maker SKF posted a smaller than expected fall in
quarterly earnings and said it expected demand to be relatively unchanged in the
third quarter.
SKF, a manufacturing bellwether due to its broad customer base, said
second-quarter operating profit fell to 1.84 billion crowns from a year-ago 2.05
billion to top a mean forecast of 1.70 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
GJENSIDIGE
The Norwegian insurer reported a second-quarter pretax profit of 1.08
billion Norwegian crowns ($177.6 million) from 1.22 billion in the year-ago
period, slightly below analysts' expectations for 1.16 billion.
It said claims had risen to a more normal level, and that its combined
ratio, which measures general insurance costs and claims as a percentage of
premiums, was 90.3 percent, up from 83.9 percent a year ago.
ERICSSON
Canadian-based Wilan Inc said late on Monday that a trial jury in
litigation against among others Ericsson had determined that four of its patents
were found not infringed.
ROCHE
Roche's Genentech and Biogen Idec are refused a re-hearing of U.S. court of
appeals decision in a patent infringement case over leukemia drug Arzerra, with
the court upholding its judgement in favour of GlaxoSmithkline.