LONDON, July 19 European stocks were expected to retreat from
six-week highs on Friday, with disappointing results from some major U.S. tech
companies seen hurting sentiment, although the sell-off was likely to be
limited.
Second-quarter results from Microsoft Corp and Google came
in lower than expected, while Advanced Micro Devices said gross margins
would fall.
"Tech stocks and the Nasdaq index in general continue to be seen as
something of a lead indicator for the health of the U.S. economy. That said, and
after initial reaction, investors may eventually decide to step back and
consider the specifics of both Microsoft and Google more deeply," Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"In all, the market has come a long way in a relatively short period of
time, following clarification comments from both the Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
and fellow committee members, with some reason to take profits being jumped
upon."
At 0629 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent
lower.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.9 percent higher at 1,209.12 on
Thursday after hitting a six-week high, while U.S. indexes - the Dow and
the S&P 500 - hit record highs after Morgan Stanley reported
better-than-expected earnings and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments reassured
markets.
Japan's Nikkei Average was down 1.5 percent on Friday.
Traders said the market was likely to remain choppy due to options expiry on
Friday and as the macroeconomic data calendar was light.
However, charts showed the market's near-term outlook had improved after key
indexes ended above resistance levels. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
rose 1.3 percent to 2,717.99 points on Thursday, finishing above its
50-day moving average for the first time after more than one month.
The index, which also traded above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages,
could find support at around 2,684, which coincides with its uptrend line
joining lows of mid-2012 and April 2013.
Investors' focus will also be on a meeting of the Group of 20 finance
ministers and central bankers, who gather in Moscow to plan strategies to lead
the global economy towards recovery.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,689.37 0.5 % 8.46
NIKKEI 14,589.91 -1.48 % -218.59
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 514.04 -0.57 % -2.96
EUR/USD 1.3132 0.18 % 0.0023
USD/JPY 100.04 -0.36 % -0.3600
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.513 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.511 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,290.41 0.46 % $5.92
US CRUDE $107.99 -0.05 % -0.05
COMPANY NEWS
ELECTROLUX
The home appliances maker raised its outlook for demand for appliances in
the United States for 2013 as it reported a core operating profit for the second
quarter right in line with expectations.
SANDVIK
The machinery and tool maker Sandvik posted a fall in second-quarter
earnings roughly in line with market expectations and said a fall in investment
in the mining sector squeezed order intake in the quarter.
VODAFONE GROUP
Vodafone posted an expected first-quarter 3.5 percent drop in its key
organic service revenue as increasing competition in Germany and Italy wiped out
improvements in India at the world's second largest mobile operator.
YARA
Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara posted second-quarter core earnings well
above expectations as strong demand resulted in record-high deliveries.
PUBLICIS
The advertising group said it would form a partnership with AOL to
deliver live internet advertising, expected to launch on Sept. 1. No financial
details were given.
VIVENDI
Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Corp offered to pay $8.5 billion to acquire
Universal Music but its owner, French media and entertainment conglomerate
Vivendi, rejected the bid, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing
people familiar with the proposal.
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lock maker posted on Friday second-quarter operating
profit in line with expectations with like-for-like sales growth of 3 percent.
FIAT
The carmaker has completed the syndication of a three-year revolving credit
facility with 19 banks, raising the amount of the facility to 2.1 billion euros
from 2.0 billion euros.
SSAB
High strength steel maker SSAB posted its fourth straight quarterly loss,
hit by continued weakness in Europe, currency effects and weak developments in
China and Australian mining.
ADP
The Paris airports operator said it plans to open talks with labor unions on
370 job cuts, or 4 percent of its labor force.
ALLIANZ
The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory task force for the G20 leading
economies, on Thursday named nine insurers, including Allianz, to its initial
list of globally significant firms, a designation that will lead to higher
capital requirements.
FORTUM
State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum reported a smaller-than-expected
rise in second-quarter operating profit, citing lower electricity prices and
falling industrial demand.