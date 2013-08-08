LONDON, Aug 8 European shares were likely to bounce higher on Thursday, mirroring gains in Asian equities, with sentiment improving after forecast-beating Chinese trade data indicated the world's second-biggest economy was stabilising. Data showed China's exports rose 5.1 percent in July from a year ago, beating predictions of a 3 percent gain, while imports jumped 10.9 percent, against forecasts of a 2.1 percent gain. China is the world's biggest metals consumer. At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.4 percent higher. Mining shares are expected to benefit, gathering strength from a rise in prices of key industrial metals. Copper climbed 2 percent to hit its highest in nearly two months. However, the market is prone to choppy moves as Thursday will be a busy day for earnings, with more than two dozen major European companies reporting second-quarter results. Nestle, the world's biggest food group, missed underlying sales growth forecasts in the first half, prompting the company to cut its sales goal. On the other hand, Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, beat expectations with a $786 million second-quarter net profit. "We're building up tactical cash ahead of what could prove a tricky autumn for markets. Equity valuations are stretched in our view... we'll sit on the sidelines for a little bit," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley, said. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 73 percent of STOXX Europe 600 index companies have reported results so far, of which 56 percent have met or beaten profit forecasts, while the rest have missed. Technical analysts advised caution and said the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which rose 0.2 percent to 2,794.44 points in the previous session, was unlikely to record strong gains in the near term. "The EURO STOXX 50 has reached the resistance area of 2,800-2,850 and I do not expect the index to overcome it in the next days. As a consequence, the medium-term sideways movement should continue for the time being," Sophia Wurm, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, a day after Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.3 percent weaker on concerns the U.S. and UK central banks may start to tighten their monetary policies sooner than expected. German Bund futures were 25 ticks higher at 142.51 on Thursday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,690.91 -0.38 % -6.46 NIKKEI 13,605.56 -1.59 % -219.38 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 511.89 0.39 % 1.99 EUR/USD 1.334 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 96.31 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.595 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.669 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,290.99 0.3 % $3.85 US CRUDE $104.51 0.13 % 0.14 COMPANY NEWS NESTLE Underlying sales growth at Nestle missed forecasts in the first half and lagged the performance of key rivals, prompting the world's biggest food group to cut its sales goal as price erosion continued in Europe. COMMERZBANK The bank warned it would put aside more money for bad loans as the slowing European economy and low interest rates took their toll on second quarter earnings. RIO TINTO The global miner announced first-half underlying earnings of $4.2 billion and increased its H1 dividend by 15 percent. SWISS RE Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, beat expectations with a $786 million second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by good July renewals and higher premium volumes. For more, click on: NOVO NORDISK Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk raised its full-year guidance after second-quarter operating profit exceeded forecasts, aided by sales growth of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulin. ADECCO The world's largest staffing company said labour markets are starting to stabilise in Europe, as it reported better-than-expected net profit in the second quarter For more, click on: HENKEL German consumer goods company Henkel, which makes washing powder, shampoos and cleaning products, joined rivals in taking a more cautious view of growth in emerging markets as it reported second quarter results in line with expectations. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM The company cut its 2013 free cash flow outlook as it plans to boost marketing spending in the United States to win customers, it said on Thursday, when it reported quarterly underlying earnings that met expectations. KBC Belgian financial group KBC reported a better-than-expected net result in the second quarter of 2013 on Thursday, helped by a boost in the value of derivatives it holds in its Belgian unit. DELHAIZE Belgian grocer Delhaize DELB.BR raised its guidance for 2013 after it beat expectations in the second quarter of the year, helped by its third consecutive quarter of growth at its U.S. operations. BP BP must pay $130 million to a court-appointed administrator overseeing payments to thousands of people who claimed they were hurt by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, in a fresh legal setback for the oil company. BPOST Belgium's postal operator bpost said on Wednesday it hoped to at least match its 2012 profit this year, as increasing deliveries of goods bought on the Internet and cost controls helped offset a decline in domestic postal volumes. ADIDAS German sporting goods firm Adidas ADSGn.DE cut its sales outlook for 2013 after currency effects took their toll in the second quarter. SBM OFFSHORE Dutch maritime engineering group SBM Offshore said on Wednesday it swung to a first-half net loss of $42 million on revenue of $1.669 billion, due mainly to a one-time settlement related to Norwegian project Yme.