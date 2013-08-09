LONDON, Aug 9 European equity index futures rose on Friday, with traders citing reassuring economic data from China as giving a boost to investor sentiment while further signs of merger activity may also lift stock markets. Future contracts for the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index, Germany's Dax, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were up 0.3-0.5 percent. German Bund futures opened 19 ticks lower on the day at 142.10. Although some investors remain concerned over signs of a slowdown in the fast-growing Chinese economy, data this week has reassured many over the health of the world's second-biggest economy and biggest metals consumer. China's industrial output rose by 9.7 percent in July, above expectations, while retail sales increased by 13.2 percent and consumer inflation steadied, data showed on Friday. The steady inflation data came a day after Chinese trade figures beat forecasts. "European equities are set to creep higher as moderate inflation in China adds another data point to the argument that the world's second-largest economy is on the mend," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. Telecom stocks may also come into focus after Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom giant America Movil said it was launching an offer to purchase all the shares of Dutch telecom group KPN it does not already own at 2.4 Euros ($3.21) per share. Francis Ellison, European equities client portfolio manager at Threadneedle Investments, remained confident on the prospects for European shares, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index up around 8 percent since the start of 2013. Even after the rally year to date, the MSCI Europe index trades at 12.3 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months, well below its 25-year average multiple of 14, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed. "We believe that European equities are attractive relative to historic valuation levels and relative to other asset classes, and that variations within the market in valuation levels and growth prospects give rise to excellent opportunities for outperformance for active managers," Ellison said. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,697.48 0.39 % 6.57 NIKKEI 13,615.19 0.07 % 9.63 MSCI ASIA 513.02 0.2 % 1.02 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.3386 0.05 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 96.57 -0.16 % -0.1500 10-YR US TSY 2.604 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.688 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,307.51 -0.3 % -$3.88 US CRUDE $103.82 0.41 % 0.42 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges off 7-wk low > US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds to end 3-day drop as Microsoft gains > Nikkei rebounds on yen pullback but set for weekly loss; Nikon tumbles > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed > FOREX-Dollar near 7-week low on Fed uncertainty > PRECIOUS-Gold up for third session on weaker dollar > METALS-London copper steady near 2-month top > Brent gains on promising China data, trades near $107 COMPANY NEWS: KPN : Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom giant America Movil said on Friday it is launching an offer to purchase all the shares of Dutch telecom group KPN it does not already own at 2.4 Euros ($3.21) per share. THYSSENKRUPP : Vale SA, the world's biggest iron ore producer, plans to keep its 27 percent stake in Brazilian slabmaking mill Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA (CSA), Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp owns 73 percent in CSA. DANONE : The French food group said on Friday it had acquired YoCrunch, which makes yogurt with toppings packaged separately, to support the growth of its yogurt operations in the United States. YoCrunch generates annual sales of $110 million, Danone said. No other financial details were given. DEUTSCHE BOERSE : The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused Germany-based futures exchange Eurex with violating federal securities laws related to sales to U.S. investors, but said it decided not to formally charge Eurex's operator, Deutsche Boerse, with any wrongdoing. RHEINMETALL : German defence group Rheinmetall on Friday cut its full-year outlook after reporting second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1 million euros ($1.3 million), down from 80 million euros in the same period last year. NOKIAN RENKAAT : Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat on Friday lowered its full-year outlook, saying it now expects its 2013 sales and operating profit to be flat or show some growth. GDF SUEZ /BALFOUR BEATTY : GDF Suez said on Friday it had acquired WorkPlace, the facilities management unit of Britain's Balfour Beatty, to bolster its energy services and facilities operations in Britain. MAUREL ET PROM : The oil producer said first-half sales rose 20 percent to 270 million euros.