LONDON Aug 14 European stocks are seen edging higher on Wednesday as investors await confirmation the euro zone has edged out of recession, opening the door for a long-awaited pick up in domestic demand and corporate earnings.

Data at 0900 GMT is expected to show the euro zone economy grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter, chiming with the recent run of strong numbers including Tuesday's news of a pick up in German ZEW investor morale, and ending nearly two years of recession.

Citi's European economic surprise indicator - keenly watched by investors as a barometer for future equity market performance - turned positive last month . The GDP data should also bode well for companies that make their money in the euro zone and have lagged globally-focused rivals in recent years.

Indeed, of the STOXX Europe 600 companies who have already reported second quarter earnings, 50 percent have come in above expectations - the highest beat rate since the first quarter of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

"A return to growth will certainly see continental equities perk up," London Capital Group dealer Jonathan Sudaria said in a note.

"Whilst the strength of Germany will have the biggest contributory effect, the stabilisation in the periphery will certainly add to the story that the euro zone is finally picking itself off the bottom of the trough."

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 3 points higher, or as much as 0.05 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 8 to 9 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 2 to 3 points, or as much as 0.1 percent.

That should help the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 extend the previous day's rally to 2-1/2 month highs towards closing the gap of around 20 points to the five-year peaks set in May.

