LONDON, Aug 29 European stocks are seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, extending losses into a fourth day as uncertainty surrounding possible military action against Syria and its impact on the Middle East keeps buyers on the sidelines. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 6 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 12 to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 2 to 7 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent. U.S. President Barack Obama made the case on Wednesday for a limited military strike against Syria in response to last week's chemical weapons attack, but he faced obstacles with British allies and U.S. lawmakers that could delay any imminent action. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index has fallen 4 percent in the past two weeks, weighed down by expectations of a dialling back in U.S. monetary stimulus, political tensions in Italy and escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have boosted oil prices this week. "The threat of the (stimulus) taper, Syria and soaring energy costs...have all combined to put huge amounts of uncertainty into the heads of traders at the moment," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a trading note. "With so much uncertainty hang over markets at the moment, it's only the most optimistic rose-tinted-glasses-wearing bulls that are getting long at the moment." Among single stocks, Vodafone Group was likely to be in focus on a report the British-listed telecoms heavyweight is in advanced talks to sell its stake in a U.S. joint venture to local partner Verizon Communications for about $130 billion.