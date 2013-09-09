LONDON, Sept 9 European stocks are seen edging higher on Monday, as signs of economic recovery continue to draw in investors, although worries about a possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria may curb gains on the stock market. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 4 to 5 points higher, a gain of just 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX is also seen opening a minimal 10 to 12 points higher, while France's CAC 40 is seen unchanged to 2 points higher. Increasing signs of an economic recovery in Europe have led several strategists to raise their ratings on European shares, and Thomson Reuters Lipper data has shown U.S. investors gradually raising their exposure to European equities as they switched out of domestic, emerging market and Japanese stocks. "European equities continue to hold up quite well and are a testament to the levels of foreign interest here," said IG chief market strategist Chris Weston. However, the prospect of a U.S.-led military strike on Syria to punish the Syrian government for its alleged use of chemical weapons has led to choppy stock markets this month and could peg back stock markets. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied he was behind a chemical weapons attack on the Syrian people, as the White House on Sunday pressed ahead with the uphill effort of persuading Congress to approve a military strike. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0510 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,655.17 0.01 % 0.09 NIKKEI 14,184.75 2.34 % 323.94 MSCI ASIA 524.97 1.08 % 5.60 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.3172 -0.05 % -0.0007 USD/JPY 99.61 0.51 % 0.5100 10-YR US TSY 2.936 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.949 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,387.85 -0.22 % -$3.03 US CRUDE $110.21 -0.29 % -0.32 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei gains on Olympics, China data boosts Asian shares > US STOCKS-Wall Street flat after jobs data; Syria worries spur caution > Nikkei hits 5-wk high on Olympics euphoria; strong GDP supports > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as jobs data raises doubts on tapering > FOREX-Yen slips broadly after Tokyo Olympics win > Gold edges lower on euro, Fed uncertainty may help > METALS-Copper gains on China data, Fed hopes > Brent falls below $116 after 2-day gains